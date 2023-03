A former street food star leaves his dream restaurant in Hollywood

Ronnies Kitchen + Cocktails is turning upside down in Hollywood, the owner tells Eater LA. The restaurant, which hadn’t quite hit the one-year mark, no longer has co-owner and namesake chef Ronnie Muoz in the kitchen, and there are plans to come up with new concepts for the various eateries currently occupying the area. of Sunset and Tamarind. I walked away from the building in Hollywood, says Muoz in an Instagram post. I am in no way involved with this store. Sadly, Ronnies Kickin won’t be returning either. Partner Rob Vinokur (formerly of Bootleg Pizza on Pico) confirmed the news, saying in an email to Eater that Muoz couldn’t operate the resort, referring to the multiple spaces Muoz has curated via a shared kitchen, including including a Mexican restaurant and a boardwalk. -up window. After a year, we decided to go in another direction. While the full scope of the rebranding is not yet known, Vinokur told Eater that the former Tamarind Deli space will soon become a restaurant serving New York-style chopped cheese sandwiches. Sushi Happy Hour in Burbank The end is launching a new spring menu as well as a daily happy hour in Burbank. Enjoy discounts such as 20% off sushi rolls and cheap sake drinks every day the restaurant is open from 3-6 p.m. A ban on Disneyland? Was Actor Rebel Wilson Really Banned From Disneyland? to take a picture at the exclusive Club 33 restaurant? Food & Wine think so, based on an anecdote the actor shared on a late-night talk show and a bit of internet sleuthing. LA’s New Brunch Small crate now does brunch Saturdays and Sundays in Beverly, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Find pastries, staples like nachos and chilaquiles, and Petty Cash has its own spin on smoked salmon tostadas, smoked beef short rib chimichanga, breakfast tacos, and more. The opening brunch menu is here. A smoked beef collaboration Carpet in Beverly Hills partners with Moos artisan barbecue on smoked beef ribs this month. From Monday, March 13 through Sunday, March 26, Mat’s diners can score a slow-smoked First Light Farms Giant Rib a la carte or as part of a three-course menu at the restaurant.

