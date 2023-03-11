How Bitch Sesh Host Actor Casey Wilson Does It

Photo-Illustration: by The Cut; Photo: Mike Rosenthal

For this special edition of How I Get It Done, we asked successful women how they make it back to the office as new moms work for them.

When Casey Wilson calls, she’s supporting her car out of his driveway; our hellos are drowned out by an insistent beep, which intensifies and is joined by her neighbor’s voice in the background until she has to hang up. Five minutes later, she calls back, apologizing for living too high in the hills and having trouble maneuvering. We don’t even have to do the interview, she said. It was there.

The 42-year-old actor and co-host of real housewives podcast female dog Sesh is used to this kind of chaos; she is the mother of two young sons, aged 7 and 5, and, for the past six weeks, a little girl. She’s in what she describes as halfway through maternity leave, and feeling the best she’s ever felt after having a baby, a fact she fully attributes to using a substitute this time, for mental health reasons. You wouldn’t tell someone with diabetes to get over it, Wilson says. Postpartum and peripartum depression are very real conditions, and they have devastating consequences if they go south. You don’t have to play with it.

Once she is safe on the road, she explains how she gets there.

A typical morning:

I have a 6 week old baby. So, I’m still trying to figure out what our routine is and would love to stick with it if I had one. But I think babies usually sleep until about 5:50 or 6:00 in the morning. I used a surrogate so luckily I was bottle feeding which helped us all have a more equal experience in terms of time out and bonding with the baby. Some women find it difficult to breastfeed, it was so difficult for me. I feel completely liberated to just be able to bottle feed her; this is the greatest thing that has ever happened to me. My other two kids get up around 6 and we actually do a bit of TV in the morning, which I’m sure is wrong on every level. But that’s when my kids watch their time so we can pack all the lunches and get everyone out. And then we don’t do it again at night because we were trying to be half good parents, but sometimes we do it anyway.

On maternity leave:

I tried to take maternity leave. I put that in quotes because I expected to try to slow down and really be present and do it. I imagined it as I am in the house calmly taking care of the baby and doing nothing else, and that was not the reality. Maybe it’s my problem for not setting better boundaries, but no matter how many holiday responders I send when I’m on maternity leave, I think the world expects everything keep spinning at the same pace. I’m getting back to work more than I’d like, but at the same time I have to work and it’s so pushed and pulled. And I have two other children.

As much as I would like to say that people don’t respect my maternity leave, that’s me too. I think I have to work, and I’m in an industry where it’s not like I have a nine-to-five and I can formally take off this time. I have to take jobs and work when it comes to me. So I’m definitely working more than I would like right now. My feelings on this are complicated. I’m glad I feel well enough to work. But I also have a churning inside of me, like I should be home.

On using a substitute:

One big decision I made that I don’t know if I’m going to be criticized for but I’m behind is that I decided to use a surrogate for mental health reasons which had a lot to do with maternity leave and postpartum days. With my first two, I had really difficult pregnancies. I was sick all the time and quite depressed. Along with my two sons, I had horrible postpartum depression. I knew I wanted to have a third. I spoke to a few doctors and they advised me against wearing. Apparently, if you have postpartum depression with two children, chances are you’ll have it with the third. I was like, In fact, I don’t want to do that again to my two boys or to myself, quite frankly. So I decided to use a surrogate mother.

Obviously, it’s prohibitively expensive for a lot of people because of the cost, and I’m pretty privileged to be able to afford it. But it’s an option I just want to throw out there. After having a baby, you’re so emotionally compromised, and then expecting to take care of a baby and have that wonderful postpartum experience with that baby that you’ve always dreamed of, to work, and to be a parent is literally , I think, impossible. I had such a different experience using a surrogate, it was the kind of healing I really needed after my first two pregnancies. I get to enjoy the experience and not be emotionally and physically compromised. I feel good and energetic. With my other two, I felt like I was underwater for the first six months, and it was a completely different experience. I am so grateful to my surrogate and that I was able to do this. I am definitely the happiest I have ever been with a newborn.

On how his work ethic changed:

Doing more does not always produce more results. Sometimes it’s about letting go of the steering wheel. Letting go, I had so much more to come to me. You have to do the footwork, and I’m lucky to be at a point in my career where I just don’t feel that frenetic urge I had in my 20s and 30s to produce and work. The same way I’m writing a show based on my book for Netflix, I feel like I’m doing more exciting things than ever. But I’m not emotionally connected to it in a way that really makes me feel good. I have a certain distance from it. I can tell myself, It’s amazing that you’re doing this, but also, if it doesn’t work, you’re not ruined as a human.

Am I the most famous person in the world? Absolutely not, but I’m lucky enough to be able to spend a lot of time with my children, to also be able to work very hard, and I have very strong female friendships that I place as a top priority in my life. Life is so short. We must try to create joy where we can. I no longer find this joy in work as much.

On the people helping him pass:

I am a very disorganized person. I’m lucky to have an assistant, Kristin, who is so important. I am so aware of how lucky I am. There is such a chasm between what you need to do and what you are actually capable of doing, and it certainly cannot be done by me alone. Our nanny, Jennifer, is truly one of the only reasons my husband and I can do what we love, earn a living and know that our children are being looked after so well. Our long time housekeeper, Rosa, is so special to us and has been a part of our lives for so long. My girlfriends and other mums around me give advice and help and drop off food now that I have the baby. They have children of their own and work full time. I am so touched by the willingness of other women to help.

The biggest shout out I could give is to my surrogate, Stacy Wadsworth. People were pretty rude when they heard you had a surrogate, they said some incredibly insensitive things: I could never do that. How to trust someone? Wouldn’t you like to lock your surrogate in a basement? Are you afraid she’ll steal the baby? To them, I mean, I’m so grateful to this angel on earth. There is no greater act of support than being a surrogate. We had such an amazing experience together, and without her, my daughter and my sanity literally wouldn’t be intact.

Letting go of being perfect:

With my third, there just isn’t the mental or emotional capacity to care that much. It’s quite liberating. I’m not sitting here pressuring myself to be the perfect mom. And in some ways, I think I’m doing a better job, because I gave up. I actually think I’m more relaxed and present, paradoxically, because of it.

I have ADHD and I was talking to my girlfriend who is a psychologist and also has ADHD. She said that for many women with ADHD, there’s a lot of extra work that makes it feel like you have everything together. It’s not just that you try to do everything. You also try to show that everything is more together than it is. It’s such wasted energy. You may not have everything together, and it’s best to accept that and be your authentic self. Sometimes my brain feels so scattered, and I try desperately to make it feel like it’s anything but. I definitely don’t have time to pretend I have things together. I don’t have time to have flowers on the table. I can focus for seven hours straight and get so far on a project in a way others maybe can’t, but my car will never be clean.