Entertainment
Access Hollywood Tape May Be Used in Trump Rape Trial: Judge – Rolling Stone
Tape showing Trump bragging about assaulting women may be used in civil lawsuit filed against him by E. Jean Carroll
A federal judge ruled that notorious Go to Hollywood tape, in which former President Donald Trump brags about groping women, can be admitted as evidence in the civil rape lawsuit brought against him by author E. Jean Carroll.
“In this case, a jury could reasonably conclude […] that Mr. Trump admitted in the Go to Hollywood that he has in fact had contact with the genitals of women in the past without their consent, or that he has attempted to do so,” U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan wrote in his opinion.
Trump had previously tried to block the tape’s admission into evidence, saying his statements in the tape could be misrepresented to jurors as an admission that Trump had assaulted Carroll. Kaplan, however, relied on laws that “prove that the [defendant] committed any other sexual assault” to be admitted in “a civil case involving a claim for compensation based on the alleged sexual assault of a party”.
Judge Kaplan also ruled that he will allow the introduction of Natasha Stoynoff and Jessica Leeds as witnesses in the trials. Both women brought assault charges against Trump in 2016. The former president has denied all three women’s accusations.
Tendency
In 2019, Carroll accused Trump of assaulting her in a department store dressing room in the 90s. Carroll wrote that Trump held her against the locker room wall and forced her to have sex. Carroll sued for defamation after Trump denied the allegation and called his allegations a “hoax”. In November 2019, following the passage of New York’s Adult Survivors Act, a separate lawsuit was filed to bring assault and battery charges against the former president.
The defamation case now awaits a decision from the DC Court of Appeals to determine whether the lawsuit will be allowed to proceed. A first trial date is scheduled for the end of April. Judge Kaplan is also expected to decide whether the trials will be combined.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.rollingstone.com/politics/politics-news/access-hollywood-tape-used-trump-rape-trial-1234694689/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Access Hollywood Tape May Be Used in Trump Rape Trial: Judge – Rolling Stone
- China names Xi Jinping loyalist Li Qiang as prime minister
- Ganjar opens Voice About Photo with Jokowi and Prabowo in the middle of Kebumen rice fields
- How Bitch Sesh Host Actor Casey Wilson Does It
- A March 10 update on the future of the Second City Hockey website
- Versace Fall/Winter 2023 show in Los Angeles, celebrities invited – The Hollywood Reporter
- Officials have warned that seismic activity at two volcanoes in Alaska may indicate an eruption
- Kapil Sharma invites PM Narendra Modi to Kapil Sharma Show; That’s what the Prime Minister said
- A former street food star leaves his dream restaurant in Hollywood
- A&M women’s tennis returns to Mitchell after more than a month of road play with victory over Arkansas | Sport
- Helen Skelton looks stylish in a ruffled denim dress
- ‘Shut up’: Senator confronts labor chief in fierce rally over union fears