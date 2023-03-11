Access Hollywood Tape May Be Used in Trump Rape Trial: Judge – Rolling Stone

A federal judge ruled that notorious Go to Hollywood tape, in which former President Donald Trump brags about groping women, can be admitted as evidence in the civil rape lawsuit brought against him by author E. Jean Carroll.

“In this case, a jury could reasonably conclude […] that Mr. Trump admitted in the Go to Hollywood that he has in fact had contact with the genitals of women in the past without their consent, or that he has attempted to do so,” U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan wrote in his opinion.

Trump had previously tried to block the tape’s admission into evidence, saying his statements in the tape could be misrepresented to jurors as an admission that Trump had assaulted Carroll. Kaplan, however, relied on laws that “prove that the [defendant] committed any other sexual assault” to be admitted in “a civil case involving a claim for compensation based on the alleged sexual assault of a party”.

Judge Kaplan also ruled that he will allow the introduction of Natasha Stoynoff and Jessica Leeds as witnesses in the trials. Both women brought assault charges against Trump in 2016. The former president has denied all three women’s accusations.

Tendency

In 2019, Carroll accused Trump of assaulting her in a department store dressing room in the 90s. Carroll wrote that Trump held her against the locker room wall and forced her to have sex. Carroll sued for defamation after Trump denied the allegation and called his allegations a “hoax”. In November 2019, following the passage of New York’s Adult Survivors Act, a separate lawsuit was filed to bring assault and battery charges against the former president.

The defamation case now awaits a decision from the DC Court of Appeals to determine whether the lawsuit will be allowed to proceed. A first trial date is scheduled for the end of April. Judge Kaplan is also expected to decide whether the trials will be combined.