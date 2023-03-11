Australia signs new film deal





Australia and India will collaborate on an audiovisual co-production deal designed to “bring a slice of Bollywood to Brisbane” following the Prime Minister’s whirlwind tour of the Asian economic powerhouse. Anthony Albanese and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi finalized the deal on March 10, encouraging collaboration and creative exchanges to ensure more films are co-produced between the nations. Projects in both countries will have access to government funding, including grants and tax offsets. It was one of several major announcements made following meetings between the two leaders, including on trade and defence. In a joint address with Modi at the end of the tour, Albanese revealed that the nations had agreed on a speedy conclusion of their comprehensive economic cooperation agreement, adding that he hoped the deal would be concluded by the end of the year. A limited free trade agreement between the countries came into force in January but has already paid off, with more than $2.5 billion ($1.64 billion) of Australian goods in India. The couple also announced the creation of an Australia-India Solar Task Force co-chaired by Australian professor Renate Egan, a tangible outcome of discussions on the need to tackle climate change. The nations are also set to work more closely on the supply of critical minerals as India seeks to achieve ambitious targets of 50% renewable energy and 30% electric vehicle use by 2030. Arts Minister Tony Burke said the Australian film industry would benefit greatly from the co-production deal, not least through greater access for local filmmakers to the international stage. “India is a global powerhouse when it comes to cinema bringing a slice of Bollywood to Brisbane, while bringing Melbourne to Mumbai is good news for the Australian screen industry,” Burke said. “It will open up new audiences and investment for local screen producers, bringing Australian stories to one of the biggest cinema audiences in the world.” Trade Minister Don Farrell, who was in India to sign the deal, agreed that India’s role as a “cultural powerhouse” made it an important announcement. “India is an important economic and cultural partner to Australia, and our governments have worked hard to bring our two film industries together,” said Farrell.

