Entertainment
Announcing the March Drama Actors Brand Reputation Ranking
The Korean Business Research Institute revealed the brand reputation rankings for drama actors this month!
The rankings were determined through an analysis of media coverage, attendance, interaction and community index data from 50 actors who appeared in dramas that aired between February 9 and March 9.
Jeon Do Yeon topped the list this month with a Brand Reputation Index of 4,367,501 for March. Phrases ranking high in actress keyword analysis included Nam Haeng Sun, Jung Kyung Ho, and notes, while its top-ranked related terms included warm, solid, and charming. Jeon Do Yeon’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a positive feedback score of 84.01%.
Meanwhile, Jeon Do Yeons Crash Course in Romance co-star Jung Kyung Ho took second place in the rankings with a brand reputation index of 3,381,365.
Lee Je Hoonthe star of taxi driver 2took third place for the month with a brand reputation index of 2,605,464.
Finally, ASTROs Cha Eun Woo ranked fourth with a brand reputation index of 2,387,194, while Lee Bo Young came fifth with a score of 2,370,216.
Discover the top 30 of the month below!
- Jeon Do Yeon
- Jung Kyung Ho
- Lee Je Hoon
- Cha Eun Woo
- Lee Bo Young
- No Yoon Seo
- Pyo Yejin
- Cho Seung Woo
- It’s Sora
- Seojihye
- Kim Min Seok
- Jeon So Nee
- Kim Nam Gil
- Han Hye Jin
- Hong Soo Hyun
- Son Naeun
- Kim Jung Hyun
- Jang Seung Jo
- Lee Da Hee
- Park Hyung Sik
- Kim So-Eun
- Jeon Hye Jin
- Lee Jae Won
- Kim Seung Soo
- Oh Eui Sik
- Han Joon Woo
- Han Sun Hwa
- Cha Joo Young
- Lee Bong Ryun
- Kim Min Kyu
Watch Jeon Do Yeon in Declaration of emergency with subtitles here
and Lee Je Hoon in Taxi Driver 2 below!
Source (1)
