Behind the scenes of Thelonious Monk in Rewind & Play

The premise of Alain Gomiss Rewind & Play is as exciting as the movie itself. While researching for a fictional film about Thelonious Monk, Gomis had access to raw unedited footage, including clips from a documentary about Monk that had been made for French television. (The footage was shot in December 1969, and the half-hour film, Jazz Portrait: Thelonious Monk, aired in 1970.) Rewind & Play, which opens Friday at BAMis an hour-long retelling of that footage, much of it previously unseen, and it’s a remarkable film on many levels.

First, the resulting portrayal of Monk, who speaks a lot more and is seen in a much fuller interaction with the filmmakers, is much more detailed and intricate. Second, the never-before-seen footage reveals a lot about the making of the original documentary, because what was left out is even more significant than what aired. Third, what Gomis discovers about the practice of filmmakers offers a revealing and careful view of documentary cinema as such. Finally, the images are a treasure trove of Monk in performance, and his presentation of the pianists’ powerful inspirations suggests an artist at the height of his career, but the truth is far different and far more disturbing.

There is a personal and musical story built into Rewind & Play. He provides the film with its key moment, the one that’s mentioned in every review I’ve seen and is so iconic that Gomis uses his key phrase It’s not nice? as the film’s subtitle. The roots of this moment go back nearly sixteen years. In 1954, Henri Renaud, himself a professional jazz pianist, met Monk in New York and arranged for him to be invited to perform at the Paris Jazz Festival, which took place the first week of June. In Rewind & Play, Renaud, host and interviewer, as well as co-director, says it in front of the camera, and asks Monk if the Parisian public found his acting too avant-garde; Monk doubtfully wonders where Renaud is coming from; the interviewer repeats the question. Monk replies that he was promoted to the star of the festival, but wasn’t getting the money. Renaud tells the co-director, Bernard Lion, in French, to delete this passage, then repeats the question. Monk answers again, more precisely: he discovered that he was very popular in France but, unlike the other American musicians flown over, Gerry Mulligan and Jonah Jones, he was not allowed to bring his own accompanying musicians with him, and had trouble getting local musicians to play with him. He adds that I received less money than anyone. Renaud dutifully translates and then, again, tells Lion to delete that answer, too, because it’s unkindpejorative.

Monk didn’t speak much French, but he clearly sensed something was wrong; he gets up from the piano bench and leaves the frame. Renaud brings him back inside; Monk looks upset and suggests they forget about the schedule and just go to dinner. Instead, Renaud brings Monk to the keyboard and asks him to play. Monk returns to the subject of his previous visit to Paris; Renaud tells him they’ll skip the subject, and Monk, puzzled, asks, it’s not a secret, is it? No, replies Renaud, but that’s not nice. Monk, perplexed, asks him, isn’t that nice? His smile and sardonic tone suggest he now sees Renaud as a stooge and the show as a sham he’s just supposed to duck into. From then on, Monk does his job, handling Renaud’s softball questions with more courtesy than they deserve, and then he does his real job, playing the piano.

Needless to say, these exchanges are not included in the 1970 film Jazz Portrait. There is almost no dialogue between the two men. Monk barely speaks. This documentary primarily features Monk playing solo piano, punctuated by Renaud’s quick and cursory overview of Monks’ career, as well as photos and archival material. Its main merit lies in its performance presentation. But he does so in the abstract, treating Monks’ music independently of the practical and material conditions of its production, conditions which Monk, in a few powerful phrases, offered to Renaud and the world, and which Renaud and Lion saw fit to remove. .

In Rewind & Play, Gomis does more than reveal the discussion that didn’t originate in 1970; it reveals the cinematic methods by which the fabricated and adapted vision of the life and work of the monks was elaborated. Not only does Renaud repeat questions to Monk (including others, innocuous or innocuous) in the hope of getting an answer crafted to his specifications, but he also appears alone in front of the camera, in the total absence of Monk, simulating asking a question and listening. to an answer. His monologues on the monks’ careers are delivered from the same standing position or leaning on the piano in which he interrogates Monk, as if to simulate their delivery in the presence of the monks. There’s nothing unusual about what Renaud and Lion are doing, and that’s the point.

It is inconceivable that great documentary makers, whether Frederick Wiseman or Claire Simon, Rosine Mbakam or the Maysles brothers, Garrett Bradley or Robert Greene, Sara Fattahi or Khalik Allah, would persuade participants to repeat answers until they ring true or create their own presence. among the absent subjects. But Renaud’s practices are commonplace in the documentary industry, where information takes precedence over experience and packaging is more important than discovery. If mediocre feature dramas degrade emotional life, mediocre documentaries the unreality of reality TV, the dominance of heavily formatted, drama-driven streaming service documentaries degrade and diminish the notion of nonfiction. By handing out snippets of prefabricated information, they negate and deny the very power of cinema to illuminate the wider experience.

Paradoxically, the fabrications that went into making Jazz Portrait have one fundamental merit: most of the 1970 film shows Monk playing, and brilliantly so. Renaud’s punctuations, although insignificant and almost harmless in their content, are at least brief. Robin DG Kelley, in his 2009 biography of Monk (in my opinion one of the greatest jazz books ever written), writes Jazz Portrait which Monk plays beautifully; he also adds, the camera catches Thelonious smiling. He may not have understood most of Renaud’s French, but he knew he was treated with respect. The smiles of the monks turn out to have been of another kind. As for respect, Renaud’s contempt for the truth of the Monks’ experience is at least counterbalanced by his insistence on the Monks’ acting, which is presented at length and without interruption by voice-overs or other various audiovisuals.