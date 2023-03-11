Celebrities who own homes in Dubai





Bombay: Dubai, a glittering metropolis known for its opulence, luxury and extravagance, has attracted many Bollywood celebrities and sports stars to invest in properties there. From popular TV couple Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra, Bollywood king Shah Rukh Khan, to tennis sensation Sania Mirza, many celebrities call Dubai their home. The latest addition to the list is the controversial Rakhi Sawant, who recently announced that she has purchased a property in Dubai. In this article, let’s take a look at the list of some Indian celebrities who own extravagant homes in Dubai. 1. Tejaswi Prakash-Karan Kundra Telly Villes most adored lovebirds, Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra, know how to dominate hearts and headlines. Whether it’s their marriage speculations or any new projects, fans go gaga over their every development. The power couple have become the proud owners of their first property in Dubai. TejRan bought his luxurious 1BHK apartment at Palm Jumeirah Beach Residence which is worth Rs 2 crores in December last year. Take from instagramTejasswi Prakash shared a video from inside their house and the interiors are all very classy. 2. Rakhi Sawant Controversy queen and actress Rakhi Sawant recently revealed that she bought a house and a car in Dubai. This is the second property in Dubai. In June last year, Rakhi Sawant showed his first home in the city, which is luxurious. In his Instagram video, Rakhi gave us a glimpse of his beautiful bedroom, living room, kitchen and more. She also takes viewers to her dressing room decorated in gold and white. Her luxurious home has soft, earthy shades of blues, grays, and pinks. The tucked-in curtains, cute throw pillows, and some gold-colored artwork make her apartment feel royal. 3. Shahrukh Khan SRK aka King Khan of Bollywood owns a multicrore property at the prestigious Palm Jumeirah. The luxurious abode is called Jannat (rhymes with his Mumbai Mannat bungalow) and is said to be worth around Rs 18 crore and is situated on a 14,000 square foot plot. The exteriors of the chic villas are open to visitors, but the interiors are restricted and highly secure. With six huge bedrooms, two remote-controlled garages, a private pool, and beach views, the opulent home is all about chic. The interiors are done by SRK’s wife, Gauri Khan. 4. Sania Mirza India’s most popular female sports personality and one of the best tennis players in the world, Sania Mirza bought herself a new villa in Dubai in 2021. Luxurious living spaces, amazing wall textures and curtains with vintage wall pieces, Sania Mirzass new abode is all things chic and regal. Take a look some photos below. For the uninitiated, Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik used to stay in a sumptuous villa in Palm Jumeirah. 5. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan Bollywood’s other power couple Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan own a posh property at Sanctuary Falls in Jumeirah Golf Estates, Dubai. Apparently, the couple purchased the lavish home in 2016. 6. Sohail Khan In 2013, Sohail Khan purchased several single-storey apartments in Dubais Signature Residences. Speaking about the investment in Indian Express, Sohail once said: This is a family investment. These apartments will make ideal homes when we all travel to Dubai. 7.Salman Khan The superstar is said to be the proud owner of a luxurious apartment located at The Address Downtown near Burj Khalifa in Dubai. The actor is often spotted touring the beautiful city. With its world-class infrastructure, vibrant nightlife and stunning beaches, it’s no wonder Dubai continues to attract the rich and famous from around the world.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.siasat.com/shah-rukh-khan-to-tejasswi-prakash-celebs-who-own-houses-in-dubai-2544191/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos