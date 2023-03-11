Pakistani Actor Imran Abbas Calls Alia Bhatt ‘Beautiful Actress’: She’s Very Good

Over the past decade, Pakistani actor Imran Abbas has made a name for himself not only in Pakistan but also in Bollywood. He has worked in Hindi films such as Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma-star Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016) and the 2014 film Creature alongside Bipasha Basu. In a recent interview, Imran was asked why he does not work in any Pakistani films and prioritizes Indian films over Pakistani films. Read also : Pakistani actor slams Siddharth Malhotra’s Mission Majnu for ‘poor research’

Although he has made a name for himself in the Pakistani television industry with shows such as Tum Kon Piya and Amanat, Imran rarely appears in Pakistani films. In a recent interview, the actor revealed that although he has been offered roles in many Pakistani films, he feels the industry is currently not at the level he wants due to a lack of solid scripts, which is why he opted for Indian films instead.

During his recent appearance on the Mirza Malik Show, cricketer Shoaib Malik asked Imran Abbas: “We have seen you in Bollywood movies, but not in a Pakistani movie, why?” To which, the actor said in Urdu, “I haven’t acted in any Pakistani movies lately. I get lots of offers; almost 50 of the movies you see coming out now have their scripts in my drawer at home. However , I feel like we have a long way to go in terms of quality screenwriting in Pakistan or maybe I’m not capable enough to be a part of these beautiful movies None of my upcoming movies one is from pakistan one is from america one is from india , while another is indo-punjabi movie i am very excited about this one because punjabi cinema is very popular all over the world This language touches your heart.

When Imran was asked to pick an actor he’d like to collaborate with in the future, he said, “Well, I’m not that big of a fan of watching TV these days, but Alia Bhatt is a very good actress. I am from the time when Madhuri Dixit and Rani Mukerji were considered the divas of Bollywood, I would still call Alia contemporary. Alia Bhatt is a very good actress.

Imran Abbas is set to make his film debut in Punjabi in Jee ve Sohneya Jee. Earlier this year, the news was confirmed by the actor himself on Instagram, when he posted the film’s animated poster. The film is directed by Vijay Kumar Arora and also stars Simi Chahal.