Shraddha Kapoor to Deepika Padukone; Bollywood celebrities who showcased their high-end fashion





CELEBRITIES are known for their impeccable style, chic fashion and trendy looks. Whether it’s a movie screening, movie promotion, casual brunch or big event, Bollywood celebrities are sure to turn up their sleeves with their must-have fashion. While new trends keep changing, the basic style remains the same. Deepika Padukone is making headlines as she heads off for the Oscars in the US, while Shraddha Kapoor is in the spotlight for her latest outing Tu Jhoothi ​​Main Makkaar. Apart from movie releases and big events, these popular Bollywood celebrities win hearts for their fashion styles. So if you missed these divas’ fashion looks this week, we bring you our fashion flashback. Fashion flashback of the week 1. Deepika Padukone The Pathaan star, has a chic and separate fashion for herself. Being the most competitive actress, Deepika also pulls off the fashion game with ease. Recently, she attended Paris Fashion Week 2023, where she looked stunning in an all-black gothic-inspired look. Deepikas outfit was a black leather mini dress with lace up boots and tights. She opted for smokey eye makeup, kohl eyes, bronzed cheeks and nude lipstick. 2. Shraddha Kapoor Tu Jhoothi ​​Mai Makkaar actress Shraddha Kapoor looks ethereal in every avatar. She mesmerized her fans with her elegant ethnic avatar in which she amazed in a sky blue satin saree. She turned up the heat by pairing the saree with a matching deep neck blouse. She completed her look with a silver studded choker and matching bracelets. 3. Vaani Kapoor Vaani Kapoor looked stunning as she styled a risque cut-out white dress with silver chain detailing around the neckline. While keeping her hair loose, the Shudh Desi Romance actress opted for understated makeup and looked mesmerizing. 4. Sarah Ali Khan Sara Ali Khan is one of the Bollywood actresses who experiments with the fashion of yesterday and today. From her ethnic looks to the bikini, she leaves her fans in awe of her. She rocked a monochromatic look in a yellow corset-style crop top with a matching yellow skirt. The outfit featured a slit at the back and made her look like a ray of sunshine. 5. Shanaya Kapoor Creating a spring vibe, Shanaya Kapoor styled a crocheted yellow crop top with purple detailing and colorful pink shorts while enjoying the beach. She completed her look by keeping her hair open and pairing a delicate necklace with handmade bracelets.

