1000 crores at stake! Will the sequels save Bollywood’s situation? – Big Story | Hindi Movie News

Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal are set to star in ‘Hera Pheri 4’, ‘Welcome 2’ and ‘Awara Pagal Deewana 2’. Kartik Aaryan works in ‘Aashiqui 3’ and ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’. Salman Khan’s ‘Tiger 3’ is on the way and fans are already asking Shah Rukh Khan to continue with ‘Pathaan 2’. It’s raining sequels in Bollywood and trade pundits believe that 2023 and 2024 will have an extended season of franchise movies and cinematic universes.With the recent failures of ‘Shehzada’ and ‘Selfiee’, South remakes seem to have gone out of fashion. Thanks to the success of Ajay Devgn’s ‘Drishyam 2’ (a unique hybrid of both a Southern remake and a sequel) and Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Brahmastra’ promising the arrival of a Hollywood blockbuster franchise , the public’s hopes are skyrocketing. . People are already wondering if SRK’s ‘Pathaan’ and Salman’s ‘Tiger’ will unite with Hrithik Roshan’s ‘War’ Kabir as Yash Raj Films’ spy universe expands.

But are sequels, franchises and cinematic universes the answer to guaranteed success? Have the coffers of Bollywood originality become empty? Are audiences only going to shell out hard-earned cash on familiar characters? In this week’s Big Story, ETimes explores B-Town’s newfound passion for sequels, and we examine whether this trend is another bubble waiting to burst. There is a lot of money on a multitude of sequels.

What are the issues ?

If you count all the sequels and franchise movies in production right now, you’ll end up with more than a dozen. Business analyst Atul Mohan does the math and says, “Many movie studios are currently planning a number of sequels, franchises and cinematic universes. Although there are rumors about how many movies will be made, some reports suggest up to 10 -12, better wait for official announcements to confirm these numbers.This year we can expect the release of four highly anticipated franchise movies – Yaariyaan 2, Dream Girl 2, Gadar 2 and Tiger 3 – which should fetch around 450-500 crores collectively.”

Most of these heavyweight sequels and franchises feature big stars like Shah Rukh, Salman, Akshay, Hrithik, Kartik all of which demand big money and in return also deliver big box office wins. Add up all the numbers and the total money at stake could be mind-boggling. Business analyst Komal Nahta dares to speculate saying, “Making an assumption, one could say that maybe 1000 crore depends on the fate of these franchise movies.” Distributor and analyst Raj Bansal gives credence to this claim and says, “Thousands of crores of rupees are rolling in on sequels and franchises.”

Sequel or original, where does B-Town focus?

Are Bollywood producers placing all their big bets on the franchise model? Anees Bazmee, who gave Bollywood the “Bhool Bhulaiyaa” franchise, believes its originality breeds franchises and sequels. He says, “A franchise is created when a movie becomes a hit. So the first movie doesn’t have a franchise, you see. ‘No Entry’ and ‘Welcome’ weren’t franchise movies. When a film becomes a success and generates goodwill among the audience, you want to push it forward If you feel you can make a sequel with the same passion and love with which you made the first film, then you should definitely do a franchise. After a successful film, audiences have higher expectations of its sequel too.”

Komal Nahta is succinct in his opinion when he says, “‘Pathaan’, the biggest hit of recent times, is not a sequel.” Film exponent Akshaye Rathi backs up the argument, saying, “The focus isn’t just on franchises. some Akshay Kumar movies that are worth the audiences time, money and intelligence.”

Raj Bansal says, “I don’t think Bollywood is betting on a franchise model. Unfortunately, some movies were made as remakes and not all of them did well except for a few. The rate of Success of sequels is higher as it is established by the fact that the previous film did very well, so the producers believe that making another film on the same model will guarantee success.

Big stars mean big money!

Hiring a big star means shelling out big bucks. And most Bollywood sequels are built on the image of stars and superstars. For Atul Mohan, it is necessary to spend big because “Today, films are not limited to the local market, but have a global reach, and therefore require a greater investment to meet the growing expectations of the public. Making high-budget productions requires an increase in the use of visual effects, which requires advanced technical skills and sophisticated equipment. All of this leads to more time to make the film and therefore needing more money. To justify these big expenses, the producers hire big stars and are willing to pay exorbitant fees to ensure their presence in the film.

Raj Bansal chimes in when he says, “It’s just the actors’ fees that add to the budget. For example, Kartik Aaryan doing Bhool Bhulaiyaa will add 30 crores to the budget while Akshay Kumar doing the movie will add 100 crores. filming costs remain the same.”

Akshay Rathi argues that you can have big stars in low budget movies. He says, “Low budget films can also be made with big stars. The budget of Tanhaji or Bholaa will be significantly higher than the budget of Drishyam 2. Big budgets are not necessary for stars but for large scale films As long as the creators and everyone in the value chain have that clarity, the movies will be fine. As they say in the industry, it’s not the movies or the stories that fail, it’s the budgets that fail. .

Anees Bazmee agrees and adds, “I don’t think the budget should be increased just because you have a big star. A film budget should be based on the mood and the demands of the film. For example, Drishyam 2 has a big star in Ajay Devgn, but I don’t think it’s a big budget movie.”

It’s easier to sell a suite

Sequels and franchises are built on the popularity of established stories and characters. Audiences are already in the mood to cheer on their favorite heroes while watching a sequel. Komal Nahta explains, “With established and popular characters, the groundwork has already been done. From the audience’s perspective, you feel the need to see more of a character and story that you’re already invested in.”

Anees Bazmee reasons, “Baburao Apte from ‘Hera Pheri’, Majnu and Uday Shetty from ‘Welcome’ are iconic characters. People love to see them again and again. Movies in any franchise should be made without corruption or giddy ambition. Do a movie If you don’t, people will know you’ve done the business math and are trying to fool the public.

Akshaye Rathi talks about the flip side of directing a sequel and explains, “The familiarity of a franchise movie obviously helps when it comes to the awareness that exists from day one. People who have already enjoyed the previous release are already invested in the new movie. But on the other hand, there are also the expectations created by these franchises. If you don’t increase every installment of a franchise and increase its quotient of entertainment, it becomes a plague.

Raj Bansal thinks choosing the right movies and characters for sequels is also key. He says: “As a man of the industry, I would have expected a ‘Dhoom 4’. I would have expected another ‘Munnabhai’, ‘Hera Pheri’ and ‘Singham’ film. Unfortunately, nobody foresees these lines. Other films that are not as successful are planned for sequels.” Atul Mohan elaborates further and says, “Movies must be well crafted and presented, otherwise they may end up like the two 2022 franchise movies that did poorly – ‘Heropanti 2’ and ‘Ek Villain Returns’.”

Are we just copying the Marvel formula?

Rohit Shetty has already proven that you can create a detective universe, and movies like Singham, Simmba, and Sooryavanshi are testament to the success of creating a cinematic universe like Marvel did in Hollywood. Similarly, Yash Raj Films is creating a spy universe bringing together heroes like Salman Khan, SRK and Hrithik. Raj Bansal puts it bluntly: “The models of the cop universe and the spy universe are absolutely inspired by the MCU model of Hollywood.”

Komal Nahta adds, “Before the release of Pathaan, there was no talk of a franchise or a sequel. The spy universe follows a Hollywood model, but it’s a crossover between existing movie timelines. When Pathaan 2 comes out, we can say, “Oh this movie rolls on the laurels of Pathaan”. We have always watched Hollywood and this universe saga is inspiring. We’ll just have to see how it plays out.”

Anees Bazmee thinks inspiration is good. He says, “Hollywood has great movies and franchises. There’s nothing wrong with drawing inspiration from them. All of Tiger’s movies will be good and with Pathaan and Tiger together, it becomes a huge craze.”

Back to basics

All in all, success comes from those movies that are good. When creators tell a good story, audiences always respond well and bring box office success and glory. Atul Mohan explains, “2022 hasn’t been a particularly great year for the film industry. But, two of the biggest hits were ‘Drishyam 2’ and ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’, both of which were part of franchises. franchises offer certain advantages such as easy marketing and brand recognition, success is never a guarantee.”

Raj Bansal bridges the gap saying, “Previously they were doing franchises for blockbuster movies like Dhoom, Hera Pheri and Singham. Lately everyone wants to do the same with not so successful cinema It’s a definite fail.”

Finally, Anees Bazmee offers a simple but final perspective when he says, “I don’t think sequels and franchises will only work if they have big budgets and big stars. There are a lot of sequels and originals. big-budget movies that failed. Movies, whether they’re a sequel or an original, have to have a heart and they have to connect emotionally with the audience.” It’s a million dollar well thought out.