‘Stranger Things’ actress quits Hollywood after allegedly proposing threesome by movie producer

‘Stranger Things’ actress Grace Van Dien has said she was sexually harassed on the set of one of her recent movies, prompting her to put her acting career on hold.

Van Dien, who stars as Chrissy Cunningham in season four of the hit Netflix series, alleged during a Twitch livestream on Tuesday that a film producer asked her to join a threesome. Due to the encounter, the actress said she had “turned down four movies” in the past two and a half weeks.

“Here’s the thing: I’ve seen some people resent me for turning down acting projects and deciding to stream more, but the thing is, the last projects I worked on, I didn’t have the best experiences with some of the people I had to work for,” Van Dien said, per Us Weekly.

“With streaming, I can choose who I hang out with, who I talk to, etc., etc.”

STRANGER THINGS GIVES NEW LIFE TO ’80S CLASSICS BY INTRODUCING A NEW GENERATION TO KATE BUSH, METALLICA

Explaining the alleged meeting, she said: “One of the last films I did, one of the producers asked me, for example, to have hired a girl that he slept with, then he told her asked to have a threesome with them So like, he’s my boss I didn’t [do it] and I cried, and I was so upset, but it’s like, when people are like, ‘How is streaming better for your mental health?’ It’s like that.”

Van Dien continued, “I can stay inside my house and play video games and I don’t have my boss asking me to have sex with him. That’s how it is.” is better for my mental health.”

The ‘What Comes Around’ actress noted that she informed her management team which was “the right way” to handle the alleged incident. She also noted that a castmate overheard the encounter, “And was like, ‘Did I hear that right?'”

“And I was like, ‘Yeah.’ And she said to me, ‘Do you want to go for a walk?’ I was like, ‘Yeah.’ And we just had a miserable time. We cried a lot on that set,” Van Dien recalled.

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

According to the outlet, the 26-year-old actress concluded her livestream with, “That’s why I’m going to stick with streaming for a little while, and hopefully it’s not a huge wrench in your plans for me, but I’m happy here. And I’m developing my own projects, and I hope somebody decides to fund them because then I can control my own set, and I won’t be asking my actors to sleeping with me, so that’s cool, right?”

Van Dien has appeared in films such as “V for Vengeance”, “Roost”, “The Binge” and “Charlie Says”, and will be seen in two upcoming films, “The Fix” and “Ahh! Roach!”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In 2022, Van Dien spoke with Collider about her approach to acting and how she landed a role: “I think my goals have stayed the same. They’re just more within reach now, which is very I love telling stories that people I can relate to and relate to, and I think I can continue to do that, which I’m very grateful for.”