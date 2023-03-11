ESSENCE 16th Annual Black Women In Hollywood Red Carpet Highlights





This year’s annual Black Women in Hollywood red carpet was full of glamor to the highest degree. Over the past 16 years, ESSENCE celebrated black women who deserve recognition for blazing their own trails in the Hollywood industry. The ceremony took place in Los Angeles, where the Hollywood sign resides. Black Excellence graced the red carpet of actors, emerging and established, who were there to support and uplift the women in their lives who are successful and define success in their own ways. There are so many opportunities closed to black women in this industry, so jumping through those hoops is a huge accomplishment that should not go unnoticed. Although the Oscars may be this weekend and awards season is in full swing, ESSENCE’s 16th Annual Black Women in Hollywood Awards is one of the ceremonies we’re most looking forward to. Take a look below at some of our favorite looks and people to watch on the big screen. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 09: Kandi Burruss attends the 16th Annual Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Nicole Unique/WireImage) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 09: Shavone Charles attends Essence’s 16th Annual Black Women in Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images) American actress Storm Reid arrives for the 16th Annual Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles, California on March 9, 2023. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 09: Caroline A. Wanga, CEO of ESSENCE attends Essence’s 16th Annual Black Women in Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/FilmMagic) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 09: Meagan Good attends Essence’s 16th Annual Black Women in Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/FilmMagic) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 09: Daniel Kaluuya attends Essence’s 16th Annual Black Women in Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/FilmMagic) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 09: Yara Shahidi attends Essence’s 16th Annual Black Women in Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/FilmMagic) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 09: Lauren Spencer attends Essence’s 16th Annual Black Women in Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/FilmMagic) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 09: Amber Riley attends Essence’s 16th Annual Black Women in Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/FilmMagic) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 09: Teyana Taylor attends Essence’s 16th Annual Black Women in Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/FilmMagic) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 09: Indya Moore attends Essence’s 16th Annual Black Women in Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/FilmMagic) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 09: Naturi Naughton attends Essence’s 16th Annual Black Women in Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/FilmMagic) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 09: (L-R) Tia Mowry and Tamera Mowry attend the 16th Annual Black Women in Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/FilmMagic) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 09: Dominique Fishback attends Essence’s 16th Annual Black Women in Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/FilmMagic) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 09: Shoniqua Shandai attends the 16th Annual Black Women in Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/FilmMagic) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 09: Quinta Brunson attends the Essence 16th Annual Black Women In Hollywood Awards Red Carpet at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Nicole Unique/WireImage) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 09: Bresha Webb Jones attends the 16th Annual Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Nicole Unique/WireImage) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 09: Marsai Martin attends the 16th Annual Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Nicole Unique/WireImage) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 09: Jessica Williams attends the 16th Annual Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Nicole Unique/WireImage) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 09: Sheryl Lee Ralph attends the 16th Annual Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Nicole Unique/WireImage) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 09: Skai Jackson attends the 16th Annual Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Nicole Unique/WireImage) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 09: Tia Mowry attends the 16th Annual Black Women In Hollywood Awards – Arrivals at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Nicole Unique/WireImage) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 09: Guest attends the 16th Annual Black Women In Hollywood Awards – Arrivals at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Nicole Unique/WireImage) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 09: Loni Love attends the 16th Annual Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Nicole Unique/WireImage) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 09: KiKi Layne attends the 16th Annual Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Nicole Unique/WireImage)

