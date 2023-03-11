The Hollywood maestro goes for more Oscars history

From “Star Wars” to “Jaws” to “Schindler’s List,” John Williams has written many of the most instantly recognizable scores in movie history.

The 91-year-old is already the oldest person to receive an Oscar nomination for a competitive award, which he earned thanks to his stripped-down yet poignant compositions for Steven Spielberg’s ‘The Fabelmans’.

With 53 total nods, Williams has more Oscar nominations than any other living person, and is just behind Walt Disney, who had 59.

And if he gets another statuette on Sunday, which would be his sixth, he will become the oldest person to have triumphed in any competitive category. The record is currently held by screenwriter James Ivory, who was 89 when he won.

It “seems unreal that someone could be that old and work that long,” Williams recently told NBC News, adding, “It’s very exciting, even after 53 years.”

“I’m very happy, I think it’s a human thing the gratification of any form of appreciation for one’s work,” he said.





Among dozens of nominations during his extraordinary career, the composer won Oscars for the original “Star Wars,” “Fiddler on the Roof” and three Spielberg films, with which he is closely associated “Jaws,” ” ET: The Extra-Terrestrial” and “Schindler’s List”.

He even competed several times against himself for Oscar glory.

Williams is known for his large Wagner-style neo-romantic scores, a contrast to the more fare prevalent among many modern composers outside of Hollywood.

But his work is also steeped in mid-century influences, including jazz and popular American standards.

Williams argues that he’s not as Wagnerian as his music might indicate, but admits that the 19th-century German giant’s influence on early Hollywood composers, and therefore his own, is palpable.

“Wagner lives with us here, you can’t escape it,” he said. the new yorker in 2020. “I swam in the big river with all of them.”





“Greatest Single Collaboration”

Williams was born on February 8, 1932 in the Queens borough of New York to a percussionist father and was the oldest of four children.

The family moved to Los Angeles in 1948, where Williams later studied composition and completed a jazz band semester at Los Angeles City College.

While in the Air Force, he played piano and brass while arranging music for the service band.

He then moved to New York, where he enrolled at the prestigious Juilliard School to study piano.

Although he aspired to be a concert pianist, it became clear to Williams that composition was his forte.

He returned to Los Angeles, where he worked on film orchestrations earning acclaim for his range and as a session pianist, including for the film adaptation of Leonard Bernstein’s “West Side Story.”

Williams landed her first Oscar nod for the 1967 film “Valley of the Dolls” and won her first in 1972 for “Fiddler on the Roof.”





His momentous partnership with Spielberg began in the early 1970s, when the well-known future director approached him to score his debut album, “The Sugarland Express.”

Spielberg approached him once again to work on his second film, “Jaws.”

The menacing two-note ostinato Williams composed for the film has practically become synonymous with fear itself: “John Williams is actually the teeth of Jaws,” Spielberg said last year during a concert for the 90th birthday of the composer.

The pair then worked on “Close Encounters of the Third Kind” and a decades-long creative partnership unfolded.

While celebrating Williams’ birthday in Washington, Spielberg called their relationship “the greatest collaboration of my career and one of the deepest friendships of my life.”

“Through the movies, John popularized film scores more than any other composer in history,” he said.

“The Soundtrack of Our Lives”

Spielberg also introduced Williams to a George Lucas, it would become another iconic collaboration that spawned perhaps the most recognizable film score of all time.

Several of Williams’ “Star Wars” compositions are prime examples of leitmotif, with musical cues tying together the vast, character-rich story.

“He wrote the soundtrack to our lives,” said conductor Gustavo Dudamel The New York Times Last year. “When you listen to a melody by John, you go back to a time, a taste, a smell.”

“All our senses go back to a moment,” Dudamel said.

Williams’ other over 100 film score credits include music for 1978’s “Superman”, the first three “Harry Potter” films, and a number of “Indiana Jones” films.





“Harrison Ford made Indiana Jones an iconic action hero, but John made us believe in adventure again, through this heart-pounding march,” Spielberg said.

Off-screen, Williams is responsible for the “Olympic fanfare and theme” first composed for the 1984 Summer Games in Los Angeles and used on American broadcasts ever since.

Williams has recently indicated that he may take a step back from film music, giving more energy to conducting and composing concert music; he was a longtime leader of the Boston Pops orchestra.





But speaking during a panel with Spielberg earlier this year, Williams appeared to back down on the idea of ​​slowing down, vowing to work until he was around 100.

“So I still have 10 years ahead of me. I’m going to stay a while!” he said to the crowd. “You can’t ‘retreat’ from music. It’s like breathing.