Hannah Waddingham Lands Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two Role | Entertainment





Hannah Waddingham will star in ‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two’. Director and screenwriter Christopher McQuarrie revealed in a cryptic message on his Instagram account that the “Ted Lasso” actress – who plays Richmond FC president Rebecca Welton in the Apple TV + series – will be part of the cast of the second installment of his next two episodes. adventure part. He shared a photo of Hannah on set with the simple caption, “And Hannah Waddingham…#GodSpeed ​​#DeadReckoning. (sic)” It’s unclear what role the former ‘Game of Thrones’ actress will have in the franchise’s latest film. It was previously revealed that the eighth film was filmed aboard a US aircraft carrier in the Adriatic Sea, where Hannah’s photo appears to have been taken. Tom Cruise returns as Ethan Hunt in the final two films, with ‘Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One’ set for release on July 14 this year, and the sequel scheduled for June 28, 2024. He will be joined by familiar faces Simon Pegg (Benjji Dunn), Rebecca Ferguson (Ilsa Faust) and Ving Rhames (Luther Stickell), as well as Hayley Atwell, Esai Morales, Rob Delaney, Indira Varma, Mark Gatiss and Shea Wigham. Vanessa Kirby will play Alanna Mitsopolis, an arms dealer who is the daughter of Max Mitsopolis, Vanessa Redgrave’s character in the original 1996 film “Mission: Impossible.” Henry Czerny makes a surprise return as Eugene Kittridge, the former IMF director who also appeared in the first film. Christopher previously teased that the two-part adventure would see things crop up from Ethan’s past. He said: “There are a lot of things that come out of Ethan’s past. “‘Reconnaissance’ is a navigational term. It means you choose a course based solely on your last known position and it becomes a metaphor not only for Ethan, but for several characters… “The first thing we knew was that if it was going to be a great two-part adventure, it had to be epic. “This will be the installment that will swallow the rest of the franchise. There’s just no other way to do it.”

