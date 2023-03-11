Search | Culture & Leisure

As the rain and cloudy skies continue let’s explore another phenomenon that happens with the moon since it’s something we can always see between the clouds and maybe it’s something you may have. -be observed recently. Have you ever noticed a ring around the moon? They are caused by ice particles. It makes sense that some have been seen recently. This happens when light hits the ice particles that are in high altitude cirrus clouds or cirrostratus clouds.
These clouds are between 15,000 and 30,000 feet. This is especially typical before hurricanes and tropical storms because the high clouds are thin.
When I first noticed it, friends told me it was an old wives’ tale that meant it would rain the next day. I estimate eight out of 10 times I’ve seen a ring around the moon, it rained the next day. It made me suspect that maybe there might be some truth to this old wives’ tale. My research has confirmed that this is not an old wives tale because it is something that should be taken as true; old wives’ tales are not. Plus, there’s a saying for it Halo around the moon, rain soon. It is considered a meteorological proverb.
Instead of halo, some call it a moonbow or lunar rainbow. According Almanac.com, the size of the lunar arc depends on the height of the moon in the sky – the lower the moon, the larger the lunar arc. The largest lunar arcs appear when the moon is within an hour of rising or setting. However, there are those who define a moonbow as a nighttime rainbow. According LearnReligions.com, it can be seen at Victoria Falls, a waterfall on the Zambezi River in southern Africa. They claim that “the lunar rainbow is best seen during high water times (April through July) when there is enough spray to create the moonbow effect. This sight is best seen…before the moon rises too high to create a lunar arc visible to the observer on the ground.
I was able to determine that this saying has roots among the indigenous peoples of the Americas, Hawaii, the Pacific Islands and the Philippines and was also known to sailors. On the other hand, scientists call them 22 degree halos because the radius of the circle around the sun or the moon is about 22 degrees.
Another saying I came across is: A ring around the moon means it will rain within three days. He also said that the number of stars inside the halo specified the number of days before the start of the rain. Another saying is: Halo around the sun or moon, rain or snow soon. This meteorological proverb confirms that they also occur around the sun and are caused by the same ice particles in high clouds.
Look Up appears in the weekend edition. If you have any questions or astronomical facts you want to share, email [email protected] with the subject line “Look Up”.
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos