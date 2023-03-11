Entertainment
Academy President Janet Yang on her way to Hollywood
Janet Yang is one of the most powerful people in Hollywood, but for a long time she thought a career in entertainment was impossible.
Growing up on Long Island in the 1960s, Yang, who is Chinese-American, never saw people who looked like her on TV or in the pop culture magazines she flipped through on her bedroom floor.
“I think the first Asian person I saw on TV was Bruce Lee, and that was it,” Yang, 66, recalled.
Today, she runs the world’s most famous club for filmmakers and artists. In August, Yang began her first term as president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, becoming the first Asian person and fourth woman to hold the post.
The nearly century-old organization is responsible for deciding Oscar winners each year, its more than 10,000 members vote on the nominees, and outside of awards season, the academy preserves and promotes films through its museum, library and other initiatives.
Yang is an Emmy and Golden Globe-winning producer whose films include “The Joy Luck Club,” “High Crimes,” and the Oscar-nominated animated film “Over the Moon.”
But producing wasn’t a job that even remotely interested her until she was in her 20s after graduating from college and moving to Beijing to work as an editor for a publishing house.
She fell in love with China’s thriving movie scene while living there and seeing people who looked like her act as more than martial artists on the silver screen, from scorned lovers to heroes in dystopian landscapes.
“I finally understood that Asians can also be talented actors, screenwriters and directors,” Yang said. “It never occurred to me that I needed this proof.”
Apprenticeship under Steven Spielberg
When Yang returned to the United States in 1982, she got a job in San Francisco as a film distributor responsible for choosing Chinese films to screen at festivals and theaters across North America.
In 1985, she was hired by several studios, including Paramount and Universal Studios, to sell American films to theaters in China. On the grounds of Universal Studios, Yang met two people who would change the course of his career: Steven Spielberg and Kathleen Kennedy.
Kennedy, one of the co-founders of Spielberg’s production company Amblin Entertainment, invited Yang to assist Spielberg in a film he was shooting in Shanghai: “Empire of the Sun.”
Yang nearly turned down the opportunity, she was afraid that her boss at the time, Skip Paul, wouldn’t want her to go away for several months to shoot in China, but it was he who finally convinced her to. go.
“He said, ‘Go ahead, Janet, soar,'” Yang recalled. “I was leaving his team for another opportunity that didn’t benefit him at all, and he was always supportive and excited for me, I’ll never forget that.”
While following Spielberg on set, Yang decided she wanted to produce her own films. She and fellow actor Oliver Stone, the Oscar-winning writer and director behind “Platoon,” “Natural Born Killers” and other famous titles, formed their own production company in 1989, Ixtlan Corporation, where Yang directed “The Joy Luck Club” and “The People vs. Larry Flynt”, among other films.
Join the most elite club in Hollywood
Yang joined the academy in 2002, but wasn’t an active member until 2016, when she volunteered to help with the organization’s initiative to recruit more diverse members.
She continued to take on more responsibilities, becoming governor of the board in 2019. Last summer, when the academy announced it was looking for a new president, Yang volunteered for the job.
In August, Yang was elected by the academy’s board of trustees, a group that includes Rita Wilson and Ava DuVernay and will serve in that role until August 2023 unless elected to a second term.
“The industry is going through a lot of changes, this is a really pivotal time when we can come together and tackle these challenges together and create a sense of belonging,” Yang said. “I became more and more magnetized to do this important work.”
One of those challenges is to make Hollywood, and by extension the Oscars, a more welcoming and equitable place for women, people of color, and other marginalized groups.
Critics have pointed out the lack of diversity among the nominees for years, even inspiring a trending hashtag, #OscarsSoWhitefirst tweeted by activist and writer April Reign, in 2015.
“There is still work to be done every day,” Yang says. “It’s not all rosy, but there has been a lot of progress.”
Outside of the academy, Yang has gained a reputation as a “godmother” to other Asian Americans working in Hollywood and is actively involved with several organizations working to amplify the voices of AAPI in entertainment.
“I often felt like an outsider throughout my life,” she says. “It’s wonderful to have a sense of belonging, and terrible not to. If I can help open the door for other women and people of color, I’m thrilled.”
Preparation for the Oscars
Yang won’t reveal much about what to expect at this year’s Oscars (or who she’s rooting for), except that viewers can expect to see more of the behind-the-scenes work that goes into making certain films nominated for this year’s awards. .
“We want people to not only see the hard work behind the camera that goes into making these films and this experience, but also the joy of creating something,” she says.
Ahead of Hollywood’s biggest night out, Yang prioritizes self-care in her routine, which to her is like getting eight hours of sleep every night, hanging out with her cat, and cooking dinner at home as often as she wants. she can.
“Even doing the dishes has become therapeutic at this point, when things get really busy,” she jokes. “Anything that forces me to slow down and be present.”
