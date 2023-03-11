Fun-raising to feed the future





WILLIAMSBURG The Colonial Heritage Country Club crowd cheered as New York State, represented by Dustin Kilgore Ramos, was crowned the 2023 winner of the Miss America Party Williamsburg. Launched by David Hoar and his partner Mark Douglas in their home, the Miss America Party Williamsburg fundraiser celebrated its 20th anniversary this year. The event supports the Surry Elementary School Backpack Program in partnership with the Kip Kephart Foundation. “It was our best year,” Hoar said, “We raised over $55,000.” The event is by invitation only, although anyone can request an invitation depending on the space available. Attendees can pre-purchase a state to perform before the event or attempt to receive a state at the door. People have been known to show up several hours before the start to get a state scarf. The evening begins with champagne and entertainment before the start of the live auction and raffle. “Our raffle is different from the others,” Hoar said. Sweepstakes winners have the option of choosing from the variety of prizes available rather than receiving a specific item. This year, the raffle prizes included Apple Watches, a scooter and a KitchenAid blender. “This year vintage items were extremely popular,” Hoar continued, “people loved that it wasn’t typical raffle prizes like a gift certificate.” In addition to the raffle, live auction items included cruises, three nights in Belize, private chef service and a vintage mink coat. This event is different, Hoar explained, the goal is for everyone to come and spend four hours of fun, laughter, entertainment and maybe winning something, all while supporting a good cause. Garry Via, who has attended the annual event since 2012, said, “The Miss America Party is such a big event. A ballroom full of supporters having fun while raising money for a great cause. Proceeds help nurture the future of Surry Elementary students in need. Every week during the school year, approximately 100 children from kindergarten through fourth grade are sent home with backpacks full of satisfying and nutritious food. “The 20th year of the Miss America fundraiser was a great turnout, you could feel the energy and love that Mark and David put into raising money for the children of Surry,” volunteer Nicole said. Pereira, “I’m honored to have been able to be part of this one. Hoar said he’s unsure about the future of the contest, but he’s proud the event has continued to grow and give back to the community. “It’s been a great, great year. We’ve seen the spirit of charity more this year than before. The kids we started the backpack program for are the main beneficiaries of the money we make and knowing that we feed over 100 children every weekend is a big enough pat on the back for us. To find out more about the event, visit Miss America Party Williamsburg The Facebook page.

