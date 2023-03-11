Bollywood romances are dead. This generation does not have its own Raj, Rahul or Simran

On Valentine’s Day this year, Smriti Mundhras The Romantics celebrated the Chopras house and its 50 years of love and romance. But in a time when Gen Z and Millennials have adapted to love on the first try, where’s the grand romance to celebrate the transformed definition of love?

For generations, Bollywood Chopras, Bhansali, Imtiaz Ali and, of course, Shah Rukh Khan have defined soft, swooning, dreamy love. The love that stops time, that makes the wind change course, while the violins play in the background.

Millennials have grown up longing for their own Raj, Rahul, Prem, Simran, Geet, Aditya, Kabir and Anjali.

If I ask you to name the best Hindi romance film of all time, there will be plenty of contenders, Mughal-e-Azam And SeriesFor Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge And Jab we met. But what if I limit the period to the last five years? Take your time. Apart from a murmur here and there, nothing remains engraved in the memory.

Love is no longer the same. The romance that requires patience and perseverance has left the cat, and its new-age, first-shot iteration has no takers among filmmakers. And just like that, love and romance are disappearing from the landscape of Hindi cinema.

Storytellers will always reflect the times. If there are no love stories on screen, maybe it’s because of the way people started to love, said director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, who won gold with Bareilly Ki Barfi (2017), a small town romantic comedy. She added that contemporary audiences have little patience which is reflected on screen.

Shakun Batra has attempted to unveil the complexities of modern relationships with Gehraiyaan (2022). Abandoning the tropes of grand gestures, swoon eyes and watery-eyed declarations of love, the film took a laudable leap and dove straight into the messy conflicts that plague new-age relationships, but it still can’t be considered a true blue romantic film. .

From then to now

Mid-2010 saw an explosion of new-age romance with films like Lootera, Bajirao Mastani, Tamasha, Dum Laga Ke Haisha, And Bareilly Ki Barfi but they were the last of a dying kind.

It became an inconsequential subplot, not what drives the movie forward. It’s a mediocre prop to action, suspense, or social commentary.

Bollywood has tried to portray an evolved version of love with movies like Love Per Square Foot, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, Luka Chuppi, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and Gehraiyaan. They broke gender norms and wowed the Tinder generation. But rarely one of them left a strong enough impact.

Curiously, one consequence of the lack of great on-screen romance has made its way into mainstream conversations with the demise of soul music.

It’s only when you’re making a romantic movie that you have the ability to create soulful music. Otherwise you will just add songs [in the films] for pleasure, said veteran playback singer Alka Yagnik in an interview with movie mate. Yagnik, who has lent her voice to many romantic Hindi songs, is the most listened to artist in the world on YouTube with 15.3 billion streams.

Guardians of Romance

Even if The Romantics is dismissed as a PR for Bollywood’s most legendary production house, there’s no denying that Yash Chopra has shaped the contours of a great romance like no other.

At a time when Bollywood was bombarded with stereotypical action movies, Chopra banked on romance with movies like Kabhie Kabhie, Silsila And chandani. His fascination with love has never waned, even his latest film, Jab Tak Hain Jaanwas a great romance.

Who can forget the awkward but heartbreaking encounter between Amitabh Bachchan and the characters of Raakhees in Kabhi Kabhi when they come face to face years after their separation. The lingering feeling of adhuri kahaani (incomplete love) is present in every word despite having lived lives independent of each other. Or the airport scene in Serieswhen Sanjeev Kumars’ character, without saying much, urges his wife (Rekha) to reconsider their marriage.

His son, Aditya, carried on the legacy with the iconic Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. Raj and Simran is the millennial equivalent of Romeo and Juliet.

Besides the Chopras, the genre was led by the greatness of Sanjay Leela Bhansalis and Imtiaz Alis’ understanding of contemporary love.

Bhansali, known for his large-scale production, places his novels in the context of period drama (Bajirao Mastani) or Shakespearian dynamics (Ram Leela). It has been delivering since the 90s, but after 2015 (when Bajirao Mastani released), he seems to have taken his hands off the proverbial romantic wheel.

If the heroes of Chopras had to overcome external obstacles for their love, think of the patriarchs of DDLJ And Mohabbatein Alis’ heroes had internal battles to face before they got the girl, whether it was Jordan in rock starFrom Tamashaturn in I love Aaj Kaland Aditya in Jab whom we met; knocking the drama quotient down a few notches. It was the first step in the evolution of modern love stories. But it hasn’t progressed since.

Shortage of romantic heroes

But Chopra, Bhansali and Ali seemed to have moved on?

While Bhansali has traded romance for more female-centric projects (Gangubai Kathiawadi And The Constitution), Aditya Chopra has not realized since the failure of befikre (2016), and Ali seems to have trouble getting along with the genre itself (watching Jab Harry meets Sejal And Love Aaj Kal 2).

In 2018, Ali supported a romantic film Laila Majnu as a producer, many would not even remember that such a film existed if not for the interest in its lead actor Tripti Dimri.

There also appears to be no candidate to fill the Shah Rukh Khan-sized void on camera. Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor were favorites but the latter has already announcement that he will not make romantic films after his last release Tu Jhoothi ​​Main Makkaar as he ages.

And as long as Tu Jhoothi ​​Main Makkaar is concerned, it was another dive into Luv Ranjans’ dated (read: sexist) humor. Even here, love is lost in the cocktail of boredom and family values.

After a series of flops, Singhs is then a romantic drama alongside Alia Bhatt the director of Karan Johar Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Johar, a man considered one of the wisest in the film industry and two of the best actors of this generation, could turn the tide.

But as it stands, romance champions are disappearing on both sides of the camera. This begs the question, is Bollywoods the hallmark, the great romance, dead? At first glance, yes.

(Edited by Theres Sudeep)