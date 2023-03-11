





Priyanka achieves pay parity: Times Bollywood actors campaigned for it March 11, 2023, 8:00 p.m.

3 minute read

Priyanka Chopra Achieves Pay Parity With ‘Citadel’; previously, several Bollywood actors campaigned for it After being in the industry for two decades and starring in over 70 movies, Priyanka Chopra has finally achieved pay parity!



The actor who is preparing the release of his web series Citadelrevealed that it was the first project for which she received the same amount as her male co-star.



Over the years, several Bollywood actors have campaigned for equal pay.



Let’s unravel. But first, what is pay equity and what is the burning issue? Pay equity refers to the equal payment given to the main male and female players in a project.



Traditionally, men have always been paid more than their female counterparts, both in Bollywood and Hollywood, despite actresses speaking out against injustice.



Salary is also decided based on actor stardom, box office appeal, screen time, and length of role, among other factors. Here’s what Padukone had to say about pay parity Deepika Padukone, who has climbed the global ranks just like Chopra, has also expressed her demand for a better salary.



She once said, “I know my track record and what I’m worth. I know my co-actor’s movies haven’t been as good as my movies. It made absolutely no sense. agree to say no to [one film] based on that [unfair thing].” Shah Rukh Khan has also championed the cause on several occasions Speaking on the matter, Shah Rukh Khan once said, “I firmly believe that dues should be awarded on the basis of merit and not gender.”



“I love women who make work…beautiful. Women make you think…make you want to be a better person and for ages and even now unfortunately they don’t get the dues or the credit they deserve… They are served raw.” Kangana Ranaut said there was an ‘inferiority complex’ at play Queen Actress Kangana Ranaut, known for her vocal stance on several issues, said in 2017 that if male and female actors put in the same number of hours, they should be paid the same.



“If we as actresses continue to instill this inferiority complex in girls (that they can’t attract audiences to theaters), there’s no hope for better times.” , she said. Discrimination among actors who started together: Taapsee Pannu Elaborating on the endemic problem in 2021, Taapsee Pannu said The national newsletter“If an actress asks for more, she is called difficult and problematic and if a man asks for more, it is a mark of his success.”



“The men who started with me earn 3 to 5 times more than me. And the gap keeps increasing as we move up the category.”

