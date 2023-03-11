Coronation Street fans confused as actor’s redesign leaves character looking past his years

Jackson Hodge returned to the cobbles of Coronation Street this week as he reunited former teenage mum Faye Windass with her daughter.

And as fans watched the scenes unfold, they couldn’t help but notice an issue with the character redesign, which was last seen in 2017.

Claiming that Jackson, now played by Joseph William Evans, looks a lot older than he’s supposed to be – many took to Twitter to share that it didn’t quite match up.

‘Why does Jackson look 35? Isn’t he supposed to be the same age as Faye? asked a viewer.

Faye gave birth to daughter Miley, now seven, when she was just 13, after sleeping with schoolmate Jackson – who then took their daughter to Canada with her family.

“He’s at least 30!” : Coronation Street fans were left confused this week as a recast actor left Jackson Hodge, now played by Joseph William Evans (left), looking past his years

Reunion: Jackson returned to the cobbles of Coronation Street this week as he reunited former teenage mum Faye Windass with her daughter Miley (pictured)

Previously, Jackson was portrayed by actor Rhys Cadman, who is now 24 years old in real life. While Ellie Leach, who plays Faye, is actually 21, just like her character.

While the role was taken over by Joseph, whose specific age is not known – but the actor profile indicates that he plays characters in the 20-30 age bracket.

Taking to Twitter after doing the math, one viewer wrote: “Jackson leaves as a kid and comes back as a middle aged man?”

‘Why did Jackson come back in his late thirties? Isn’t he supposed to be 20? echoes another.

A third added: ‘Bad redesign…why does Jackson look so old compared to Faye?’

“Good grief! Jackson must have lived in a bag of miracle-gro,” one viewer joked.

In recent episodes, Jackson returned to Weatherfield in hopes of reconnecting his daughter Miley and Faye, after the latter ignored his calls and wasn’t up for a reunion.

But eager to find his granddaughter, Tim (Joe Duttine) secretly invited Jackson and Miley to visit him and Sally (Sally Dynevor), while Faye and Craig (Colson Smith) were away for the day.

Short and sweet: Jackson briefly returned to performing with Miley in 2017, before leaving again

Behind the character: The real age of Joseph (left, pictured in January) is not known, while Rhys (right, pictured in 2022) is now 24

Confused: Many fans took to Twitter to share that it didn’t quite fit

Sally warned Tim that he was playing a dangerous game by welcoming Jackson and Miley into his home.

All is well until Miley and Eliza recognize each other on the street and stop to chat…and as Craig and Faye pull up in a cab, Tim’s heart sinks.

Later, Tim remarks to Faye that if she passes up the opportunity to get to know her daughter, she will regret it for the rest of her life, giving her daughter plenty to think about.

Eventually, she agreed to reconnect with Miley and is a nervous wreck as Tim ushers Jackson and Miley into the house.

Faye abandoned her daughter Miley when she became pregnant aged just 13, feeling she was not ready to take care of her.

Although she has refused to have any more contact with her since then, she received a stark reminder last year when she fell pregnant again, but unfortunately miscarried.

Faye then learned that she was going through early menopause, which meant she would never be able to bear a child.