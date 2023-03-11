SVB collapse: Wrapbook payroll payments delayed by shutdown





Following the sudden collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, Wrapbook, a company that provides payroll services for TV and film productions, said payments submitted through its platform would be subject to delays. In messages to customers on Friday, Wrapbook said payroll processing delays caused by the failure of SVB – which came after a historic run on the bank’s deposits – could continue into next week. The closure of SVB “will cause payroll to be delayed today, March 10, 2023, and will impact the processing of uncashed checks,” Wrapbook said in a statement. statement. The company said it is working to resume payroll processing with SVB while seeking to process payroll payments with another banking partner. “A bank failure is an extreme external event. We apologize, on behalf of all of us at Wrapbook, for any challenge this presents to you,” the company said in the statement. The collapse of SVB has affected a number of other companies, particularly in the technology sector. On Friday, streaming company Roku said 26% of its cash, or about $487 million, was held by SVB. “The company’s deposits with the SVB are largely uninsured. At this time, the company does not know to what extent it will be able to recover its money on deposit with SVB,” Roku disclosed in an SEC filing. On Thursday, March 9, investors and account holders attempted to withdraw $42 billion in funds from Silicon Valley Bank, according to a California regulatory filing – one of the largest runs on a bank in more than a decade , according Bloomberg. On Friday, the FDIC took control of SVB’s $175.4 billion in deposits. Up to $250,000 of client assets were insured by the regulator. Beyond that, the bank’s customers currently don’t know when they might be able to access their funds. “Customers with accounts over $250,000 should contact the FDIC toll-free at 1-866-799-0959,” the regulator said. said in an ad. Wrapbook, founded in 2018, operates a platform designed for production companies to manage onboarding, payroll, insurance and other functions, as well as enabling cast and crew members and employees to track their payments. CEO Ali Javid described the company’s mission as “to create easy-to-use financial services solutions that support and increase the prosperity of the project economy.” In Q4 2021, investment firm Tiger Global Management completed a $100 million Series B funding round in Wrapbook with new and existing investors including Jeffrey Katzenberg’s WndrCo, Uncork Capital, Andreessen Horowitz, A* and Equal Ventures. According to the company, this earned him a valuation of $1 billion. Previously, Wrapbook announced a $27 million raise led by WndrCo with participation from investors including Michael Ovitz.

