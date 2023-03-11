Why Brendan Fraser should win the Best Actor Oscar

The Oscars are a time for sameness. There are a lot of similarities from year to year that provide some sort of basis for stability. John Williams and Meryl Streep are jostling to have more Oscar nominations between them than God himself. Leonardo DiCaprio is thrilled that he no longer has to eat buffalo hearts to win a trophy. The host is always terrible and goofy unless it’s Billy Crystal. And usually at least one actor will do something that will become a meme for the next two weeks.





Oscar season always holds a few fun surprises. With a lot of nominations, there are always big upheavals and hurt feelings. This year, it could very well be that Brendan Fraser was finally nominated for the coveted Oscar for Best Actor. Now is the perfect time for the guy to get some real recognition.

Carrier start

Pictures of Walt Disney

It’s always hard to believe the funny guy from The Mummy is the same guy nominated for an Oscar. when you saw George of the Jungle for the first time, you wouldn’t imagine the same guy has the blackness to effectively portray a morbidly obese man. Yet everything he’s been through seems to be enhanced by his presence, until his brief but memorable appearance on Scrubs.

All that to say, however, that he knew his niche well. Show up, look crazy, kick some ass, say a good line, and move on to the next money maker. It wasn’t Dustin Hoffman, but there’s still a lot to be said for those roles, silly as they may seem. Any actor should be considered good at their job if their mere screen presence makes a scene more enjoyable. And then, every once in a while, people like that stun you trying to play a very serious role like Dwayne Johnson’s underrated role in Pain & Gain, or in this case, Fraser in The whale.

A long road to recovery

A24

But something went wrong on this celebrity trip. Something that would sideline him for years. Fraser insisted on doing all his own stunts in those action roles he starred in, even going so far as to poke fun at him in Looney Tunes: back in action. Although it’s kinda cool that the guy was brave enough to swing his whole sword The Mummy, it ended up harming his health. All that physicality caught up with him, and he spent years in and out of back surgery to help correct the damage. Moreover, he also had to deal with a divorce and bury his motherwhich put him in a pretty dark place.

The role

A24

So what’s a broken down man out of the game gotta do? Join in Darren Aronofsky adapt a play into a feature film filled with pain and failure. He starts by gaining 50 pounds to help the makeup team fix the 100 pounds of prosthetics. Then he has to find a way to ignore all of that and give a performance based on months of research into what life with severe obesity is really like.

This isolation and this feeling of helplessness on screen are not all acts. The man had to rely on real life experiences. All are portrayed with grace, from utter despair and depravity to the most unflappable optimism. It’s pretty amazing to see him cover this beach in the space of two hours. The man made a total of 180 from what you know after a 10 year hiatus from everything.

So when Charlie utters the jaw-dropping line, “I just need to know I’ve done one good thing in my life”, it sounds so real you get the feeling he wasn’t just reading from a script. . Something inside him probably felt this during his years of emotional and physical pain. And while he’s not morbidly obese, he undeniably brought his own pain and suffering into the character he played. Winning an Oscar is all about suffering for your art and turning it into something awesome.

The film is about imprisonment. He felt trapped in himself and good for nothing. You can see the world, but you cannot affect it or go out and change your situation. Charlie is just stuck and resigned to the fact that he will never regain his health. It was Brendan’s life during those painful years to return to the big screen. His bread and butter had disappeared, and he was not coming back. He paired the same optimism as his previous works with his character’s depression, deciding to defy the odds, do something completely different, and give audiences a memorable performance about a failed man.

But will he win?

SAG-AFTRA/Netflix

This is a question that only the Academy can answer. In theory, maybe. In practice, maybe not. Having a career as a funny summer blockbuster guy is hard to shake off, even with a long career hiatus. Like so many before him, his previous works will always define him in some way, whether positively or negatively. Even this article begins by reiterating that it is the guy from The Mummy. His biggest obstacle will be precisely that.

No matter how often his fans relive their childhood movies, the Oscars will always be a popularity contest, and he’s not exactly in that exclusive circle. People like Meryl Streep and Dustin Hoffman have been nominated 110 times in part because they’re seen as seriously serious actors, while others are seen as imitators of the craft. Time will tell on March 12 what ends up happening, but winning an Oscar here would put Rocky’s 15-round match with Apollo Creed to shame.