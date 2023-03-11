Green-fingered Liz Hurley says gardening is her therapy | Entertainment
Liz Hurley says gardening is her therapy.
The 57-year-old actress lives in the Cotswolds countryside in southern England with her 20-year-old son Damian – whom she has with her late ex Steve Bing – and she insists the best way to handle tough days for her is to prune her. garden.
She said HELLO! magazine: “Being in the spotlight has its ups and downs.
“I’m grateful for the ups and try to get through the downs as gracefully as possible. Fortunately, I spend as much time as possible in my garden in the countryside, which always helps me put things into perspective. My son prefers the country too.”
The ‘Bedazzled’ star – who had a high-profile romance with actor Hugh Grant – attributes staying “sane” in show business to maintaining a “sense of humour”.
She added: “My greatest success is staying relatively sane and keeping a sense of humor, while wading through decades of very stressful and often somewhat ridiculous adventures.
“Showbusiness, and all the good and bad things that go with it, are not for the faint-hearted.”
The ‘Austin Powers’ star isn’t a big fan of gyms, but she does recommend getting some fresh air and exercising outside.
She previously said, “When you feel healthy, you tend to look healthy.”
Liz combines her workout routine with healthy eating, and she credits her health-conscious diet for her youthful appearance.
She shared: “Your skin is more likely to glow when you eat well and exercise than when you’re lying on the couch, watching TV and eating crisps. If I put myself in a state of healthy mind, my hair suddenly looks better, my skin looks better.”
