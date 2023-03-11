Entertainment
The Immortal Ashwatthama by Vicky Kaushal is revived again
National award-winning director Aditya Dhar and Vicky Kaushal’s second project together – The Immortal Ashwatthama has new life. It has been reported that the film is being shelved due to creative differences between the director and producer and will not see the light of day, but according to a latest report, The Immortal Ashwatthama is finally being revived after multiple delays.
According to Box Office Worldwide, Aditya Dhar has been allocated a massive budget of 600 crore for The Immortal Ashwatthama and the shooting of the film will start from July 6. The team is now ready to begin filming with a 65-day schedule in Kazakhstan, followed by a 26-day schedule in Dubai.
If the budget mentioned above turns out to be true, then it will be the most expensive Bollywood movie ever. The film was announced two years ago with Vicky Kaushal in the lead role, but has been delayed again and again due to the COVID-19 pandemic and budget issues. But there is still uncertainty about Vicky Kaushal playing the lead role.
Just a month ago, media reported that Jio Studios had taken over the project and they weren’t confident with Vicky Kaushal’s audience and were looking for a replacement. Samantha is the leading lady and Jio Studios is fine with her. She’s safe, so far.
The Immortal Ashwatthama is a sci-fi action thriller based on the character Ashwatthama from the Indian epic Mahabharata. The film will follow his journey as Ashwatthama seeks redemption and immortality.
