Sequim City Band plays “Music, She Wrote” on Sunday





SEQUIM — “Music, She Wrote,” a show on the theme of music composed by women, will be presented Sunday at 3 p.m. The Sequim City Band concert will be held at Sequim High School Auditorium, 533 N. Sequim Ave. The free event features works by songwriters who have achieved many firsts, including pianist-composer Amy Beach – the first female composer to have a symphony performed by a large orchestra in 1896 and the first American classical composer to achieve success without the benefit of European studies. The group will perform its “Bal Masque”. The group will also perform two pieces by Julie Giroux, a former child prodigy, three-time Emmy nominee and prodigious writer who composed music for video games before writing for film and television. The group will perform two of its pieces for wind ensemble: Symphony Number 1 “Culloden” and “Integrity Fanfare and March”. Other featured female composers were born in the mid-20th century and later, including Cait Nishimura, the only non-American female composer on the program. “Chasing Sunlight,” written in 2017, was inspired by her experience of driving west into the setting sun, as if trying to follow the rotation of the Earth to catch the last rays of light before dusk. Other pieces on the program are by composers Shelley Hanson, Jennifer Higdon, Anne McGinty and Haley Woodrow. Masks for members of the public are advised until Clallam County’s Covid rates are in the “low” category as described by county health officials. The band’s 2023 “Concerts at the James” summer series, to be held at the James Center for the Performing Arts at the north end of Carrie Blake Community Park (506 N. Blake Ave.), includes free concerts every 7 May and June 11. , July 4, August 13 and September 9. For more information on the Sequim City Band, see Facebook or sequimcityband.org.



