Razzies accept ‘worst actress’ award after child actor blunder





The Golden Raspberry Awards presented themselves with a trophy for the first time in the ceremony’s 43-year history. “For naming someone who shouldn’t have been considered, a gaffe that was put through the blender and sprayed from corner to corner of the internet and every media in between, instead of handing out a statuette of the worst actress this year, we’re giving this Razzie to the Razzies,” announcer Bill A. Jones said in a winners videowhich you can see above. In January, the Razzies faced backlash for naming 12-year-old “Firestarter” actress Ryan Kiera Armstrong. As well as apologizing and raising the minimum age to 18, the awards body replaced its nomination with its own name and was won by “a landslide”. Elsewhere, Jared Leto took home the Worst Actor award for ‘Morbius’, following his win last year for ‘House of Gucci’. Worst Supporting Actress went to her co-star Adria Arjona. “The misogynistic, salacious, misleading blonde who shamelessly exploits the memory of the late Marilyn Monroe” won Worst Picture and Worst Screenplay. Worst Supporting Actor went to “Elvis” star Tom Hanks. He shared the “Worst Screen Combo” award with the makeup and latex accent he donned to play Colonel Tom Parker. On a more positive note, Colin Farrell won the Razzie Redeemer Award for bouncing back “from Worst Actor nominee in 2004 to Best Actor Oscar in 2022.” The Razzie Awards are decided by a panel of nearly 1,200 voters, with membership open to all for an annual fee of $40. See the full list of winners (losers?) below. WORST PICTURE : Blonde (An Andrew Dominik / Netflix film) WORST ACTOR : Jared Leto / Morbius WORST ACTRESS : Awarded to Razzies, for their 43rd Worst Actress nomination error RAZZIE REDEEMER AWARD : Colin Farrell (from the nominee for worst actor in 2004 to the Oscar for best actor in 2022) WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR : Tom Hanks / Elvis Worst Supporting Actress : Adria Arjona / Morbius WORST SCREEN COMBO : Tom Hanks and his latex-laden face (and that ridiculous accent) / Elvis WORST REMAKE, RIP-OFF or SEQUEL : Disney Pinocchio (NOT del Toros!) WORST DIRECTOR (S): MGK (aka Colson Baker) & Mod Sun / Good Mourning WORST SCENARIO : Blonde, written for the screen by Andrew Dominik

