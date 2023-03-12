Stranger Things star shares horrific experience of sexual harassment in Hollywood





stranger things Actress Grace Van Dien recently opened up about a disturbing experience with a Hollywood producer.

As reported by Weekly entertainmentVan Dien, who played cheerleader Chrissy Cunningham in stranger things Season 4 recently featured an incident involving an unnamed film producer. She said the producer offered her a threesome while she was working on a movie. This traumatic experience led Van Dien to largely step away from acting and focus more on streaming. “The thing is, the last few projects I’ve worked on, I haven’t had the best experiences with some of the people I’ve had to work for,” she said. “And with streaming, I get to choose who I hang out with, who I talk to, etc., etc.” RELATED: Stranger Things Prequel Trailer Sets Up Vecna’s Ominous Origin Story Going further into his alarming experience, Van Dien explained that the producer had already hired another girl he was sleeping with and asked that girl to approach him with the threesome proposal. “So he’s my boss. And then I didn’t and I cried and was so upset,” Van Dien said. Since working on this film, Van Dien, who has also starred in shows such as The village And The recruit, revealed that she had changed her priorities. Following the live broadcast, Van Dien tweeted, “As I get older my work priorities change. I’m waiting for the right project/people to work with. It’s nice to feel calm.” RELATED: Why Stranger Things Must End With Season 5, According To David Harbor Van Dien appeared in a variety of movies and TV shows growing up, in both major and minor roles. But, as mentioned in her tweet, she is forging her own path in the entertainment industry. Van Dien has amassed a large following on Twitch, where she streams games such as Fortnite And Surveillance. She plans to focus on that until the right acting opportunity arises. Van Dien has recently gained popularity after appearing in Netflix season 4 stranger things. Although she only appeared in two episodes of the season, she played a crucial role in Vecna’s plan to open the doors to the Upside Down – a plan that led to her demise. While Van Dien’s character won’t be returning, it has been confirmed that Stranger Things’ Filming for the fifth and final season will begin this summer. Source: Weekly entertainment, Twitter

