Courteney Cox: “Filming Scream 6 was exhausting!” | Entertainment





Courteney Cox found filming “Scream 6” “exhausting”. The 58-year-old actress has starred as journalist Gale Weathers in the parody horror franchise since its inception in 1997, but is the only original actor to return for its latest installment and has ‘missed’ other characters during the production, as she noted. she was “lucky” to have participated in several other long-running projects such as “Friends”. She told ‘Entertainment Tonight’: “You’re so busy running or chasing Ghostface. I love this movie. Of course, other characters are missing, but it’s so great, this movie. They made such a big deal. good job. the time to film, it was pretty tiring i would say, but it was fun. i got the chance to do a lot of things for long periods of time. ‘friends’, ‘Cougar town’ and ‘Scream “, it’s great to have family in every situation Meanwhile, directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett have expressed their “surprise” that the franchise – which returned to theaters in 2022 after more than a decade away from the big screen – has managed to make a successful comeback. . Tyler said: “I think we and [writers] Guys [Busick] and Jamie [Vanderbilt], we approach it as fans and like, what would we like to see? And so, in a way, it’s a reaction to our own reaction, which is also a reaction from the fans…” Matt added: “I think it was such a surprise that Scream was coming back, to be involved in it, and I think we just knew that for as warm and heartwarming and as homage as the last one was, we had to take a turn. left very hard for the next one, just to keep us interested, right? To stay engaged and surprised. That’s always been the compass; what’s exciting and fun and exciting for us? And I hope people like the same.

