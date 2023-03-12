Breaking Bad’s Mike Was Created Because A Key Actor Wasn’t Available





Although one of the only actors to appear in all three installments of the franchise, breaking BadMike Ehrmantraut was only created because a key player was unavailable. Introduced in Season 2 of AMC’s beloved crime drama, Mike worked as a cleaner and hitman for the Salamanca Cartel, having first been dispatched by their attorney, Bob Odenkirk’s Saul Goodman. Jonathan Banks would later reprise the role from the previous spin-off, You better call Saulwho developed his backstory as a corrupt former Philadelphia police officer who turned to the New Mexico underworld to support his stepdaughter and granddaughter. In a recent appearance on The Rich Eisen ShowRhea Seehorn reflects on her time in the breaking Bad franchise after the conclusion of the prequel series You better call Saul. The star recalled how one of his co-stars, Jonathan Banks, only made it into the universe because Bob Odenkirk wasn’t yet available to appear as Saul, which led to the creation of the cartel cleaner/hitman. See what Seehorn shared above and in the quotes below: Bob was unavailable for Saul Goodman to cleanse his body, and so the character of Mike Ehrmantraut was created. [Bob] was pulling something, and they wrote, when Krysten’s character dies, he comes and cleanses the body in this very cold, insensitive way. And that was where his character started to go, and he just wasn’t available, so they created the character of Mike Ehrmantraut. Related: Every Character Mike Killed In Breaking Bad & Better Call Saul

Why Mike Was So Vital To Breaking Bad’s Success Although he may have been an afterthought for the franchise, Mike was ultimately a major key in breaking Badis a long-time success. Initially introduced as an antagonist of Aaron Paul’s Jesse and Bryan Cranston’s Walt, the series saw him evolve in his various relationships with the drug-making duo, namely his bond continued to grow with the former character, even if it was in hopes of driving a wedge between the two. Nonetheless, Mike having to spend time with Jesse gave audiences their first glimpse of his vulnerability and left them caring about the antagonist for the first time. Mike’s death in breaking Bad Season 5 has proven to be one of the most heartbreaking for many audiences, popping up in the opening moments of El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie all the more emotional. By further exploring its backstory in You better call Saul, the empathetic connection the audience had with Mike increased tenfold, as they learned how his days as a corrupt cop led to the death of his son and the deep depression he endured afterwards. Unlike Giancarlo Esposito’s Gus Fring, who remained villainous even when his backstory became clear, Mike became an antihero much like Saul and Walt. Interestingly, Mike’s late creation in breaking Bad wasn’t the only major development made by Vince Gilligan and his team after the fact. You better call Saul He originally didn’t plan for Michael McKean’s Chuck to become a major villain for Odenkirk’s Jimmy at the start of the seasons, with Seehorn recently revealing that changed thanks to the star’s complex performance as the character’s sibling. With both McKean and Banks earning Emmy nominations for their performances, they’ve proven that last-minute changes can be just as effective as pre-planned ones. More: Mike now has THREE perfect breakup endingsSource: The Rich Eisen Show

