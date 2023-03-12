Entertainment
GRAMMY-winning artists headline WCU Jazz Festival – Daily Local
WEST CHESTER Wells School of Music at West Chester University will provide world-class entertainment and free live jazz to the surrounding community during the 33rd Annual Jazz Festival March 22-25, 2023. All performances except of the High School Jazz Festival, are free and open to the public at the Madeleine Wing Adler Theatre, Swope Music Building and Performing Arts Center, 817 S. High Street, West Chester. Full listings and details of all programs can be found at www.wcupa.edu/jazzfest.
I think this year Jazz Fest. is one of our best, says director of jazz studies Jonathan Ragonese. We invite local audiences to take advantage of these free offerings and listen to and enjoy some of today’s best jazz artists.
GRAMMY award-winning Nicholas Peyton, who fills concert halls around the world, will perform with WCU’s beloved Criterions Jazz Ensemble; GRAMMY Award winner Alex Brown will present a solo piano concert and perform with WCU’s Latin Jazz Ensemble; the faculty jazz concert returns; as well as a performance by Tony Micelli and Diane Monroe. On Saturday, more than a dozen schools from across the region will perform a short set for the WCU faculty judges. Only this event is chargeable and tickets can be purchased at www.wcupatix.com/schoolofmusic.WCUGrammy-0311
