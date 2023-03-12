Ranbir Kapoor’s Film Makes Top 10 Bollywood Romantic Comedies After First 3 Days, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Continues To Reign





Ranbir Kapoor’s Tu Jhoothi ​​Main Makkaar edged out Cocktail to score Bollywood’s sixth-biggest romantic comedy when it comes to collections acquired in the first three days. Incidentally, with the exception of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani who reigns by far, each of the other four films in the Top-5 has almost similar scores with collections ranging from 43 For 45 croreswhich once again establishes the limits of this genre. Although Tanu Weds Manu Returns is a bit further down the list, he has held up excellently over a period of time. That’s exactly what Tu Jhoothi ​​Main Makkaar would be looking to do too, as he has the potential to hold up well. Here is the list of Weekend Collections/First Three Days of Top 10 Bollywood Romantic Comedies: Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani – 62.11 crore

Dream girl – 44.57 crore

Bala- 43.95 crore

Bride of Badrinath – 43.05 crore

Tanu Weds Manu returns – $38 million

Tu Jhoothi ​​Main Makkaar – 36.59 crore

Cocktail – 36 million

Pati Patni aur Woh – 36 million

Befikre- 34.36 crores

Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya – 33.74 crore The roster will undergo some kind of reshuffling at the end of the first week/seven days. While the order will of course change, there’s a movie or two that will pop out of the list, creating space for another to step in. As for Tu Jhoothi ​​Main Makkar, he will only stay next to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani since the latter had a very good head start and did pretty well the first three days. However, that margin may become less and less as the days progress and the film winds down its first seven days in theaters. Note: Box office figures are based on estimates and various sources. Figures have not been independently verified by Koimoi. Must read: Video of husband and wife of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advanis after marriage X Shah Rukh Khans Om Shanti Om The bottom has our hearts melting like lava Keep your tissues handy! Follow us: Facebook | instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.koimoi.com/box-office/tu-jhoothi-main-makkaar-box-office-day-3-ranbir-kapoors-film-is-amongst-top-10-bollywood-rom-coms-after-first-3-days-yeh-jawaani-hai-deewani-continues-to-rule/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos