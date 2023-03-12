Actor Ignacio Lpez Tarso, the immortal Macario of Mexican cinema gold, has died

Actor Ignacio Lpez Tarso didn’t have to accept death to be immortalized in the history of Mexican cinema. Unlike the character he played in the movie Macarius, the artist has built his career with more than fifty films, more than 100 plays and appearances in television series. This 1959 film was one of the most important of his career. Do Macarius it would be the height of my luck, he said in an interview. The Mexican actor died on Saturday at the age of 98. Lifetime actor of Televisa, member of the Hollywood Academy and friend of Luis Buuel, Lpez Tarso has forever remained in the history of cinema alongside legends such as Mara Flix, Pedro Infante or Jorge Negrete.

The first approach Lpez Tarso had to acting was at the age of eight, when his parents took him to a tent theater performance, he has said on several occasions. When the light went out and the curtain opened, this child was shocked. Some time later, at the age of 24, he entered the School of Theater Fine Arts. But before passing through the seminary, which he entered only out of interest in continuing his studies, he never intended to be a priest and because of military service. Fortunately, I have the machine gun company. Since the machine gun was mounted on a Jeep, I was still in the vehicle; my companions were on foot, he said in an interview a few days after his birthday in January.

In 1954, the actor made his first appearance at the cinema with a film that almost took him out of the business, The unknown woman, by director Chano Urueta. This kind of cinema does not interest me, he says to the producer. As he explained in an interview with journalist Joaqun Lpez-Driga, his character would arrive at the morgue wearing a hat and raincoat, see a dead body, and say three words: Yes, that’s it. It was all my participation. What is that ? I don’t even see myself and I don’t know who I am, she remembered.

It was the golden age of Mexican cinema, a time between the mid-1930s and the 1950s when the industry shone with actors like Dolores del Río, Carlos López Moctezuma, Pedro Armendriz or Emilio. The Indian Fernandez. López Tarso continued to work in the cinema despite this first bad experience and shared the cast with José Ángel Espinoza in the paper man (1963) or with Lucha Villa in The golden rooster (1964); was directed by Luis Buuel in Nazran (1958); by Luis Alcoriza in tarahumara (1964) or by Roberto Gavaldn in The useless life of Pito Pérez (1969). Gavaldn had also directed him in Macariuswhich was nominated for an Oscar in 1960.

Actor Ignacio López Tarso during the presentation of the film ‘Morenita: el escándalo’, on November 25, 2009, in Mexico City. Jam Media (LatinContent via Getty Images)

When we are born we already bring death hidden in the liver or in the stomach or here, in the heart, which one day will stop, says the character of Macario in the film starring López Tarso, it can also be outside sitting in a tree that it hasn’t grown yet but will fall on you when you’re old. Since Macario I became godson of death, the actor told in an interview in which he recalled that when he was young he did not believe that he would see the turn of the millennium and that now he hoped to reach 100 years.

He always continued to work in the theater, the great pleasure of which the covid pandemic deprived him. Recognition in this art had come to him in 1954 when he played the Mexica Emperor in Montezuma II by playwright Sergio Magaa. He quickly became an essential actor for other Mexican playwrights such as Emilio Carballido and Luisa Josefina Hernández, and worked in Spanish and English classical theater productions. Throughout his career he also recited bullfights about the Mexican Revolution and many years later ventured into musical comedy with the Mexican version of Hello Dolly! with Silvia Pinal.

In recent years, one of the things he regretted the most was not performing on stage. Moreover, they complained that they did not call him to do television. They think that at 97 I’m a forgotten shell that doesn’t get out of bed. Well no! I am very active, he assured. Until April, the news spread that he would participate in the series Neighborsof Televisa, where he played the father of Mrs. Lorena, interpreted by Ana Bertha Espn.

Since 2016, he has been a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. when the movie Rome, by Alfonso Cuarn, who arrived at the Oscars, the interpreter declared that he would give his voice to the Mexican film. This recognition was added to others, such as the Golden Gate Award, which he won twice; the Ariel de Oro, which was awarded to him in 2007 for his film career, and the National Science and Arts Prize 2015. His artistic career is joined by trade unions and politics. López Tarso was Secretary General of the National Association of Actors and the Union of Film Directors and Related; federal deputy from 1988 to 1991, and member of the Commission for Radio, Television and Cinematography of the Federal District and for Culture, among others.

