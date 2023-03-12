‘Live with Kelly and Ryan’ returns to Hollywood for annual post-Oscar show

HOLLYWOOD– “Live with Kelly and Ryan” returns for its annual post-Oscar show which takes place on the same stage where Jimmy Kimmel hosts the show. They welcome winners, celebrity guests and two thousand of their biggest fans who rise early to be in the audience.

Oscar tradition has been interrupted by the pandemic, but Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest will take to the stage at the Dolby Theater just hours after the Oscars, where one of them will be held at a special location.

“To be behind the scenes, you’ve been doing that for many years, but there’s something special about that moment after someone wins,” Seacrest said.

“I was telling Ryan, this is his first year backstage. People who just won the Oscar will tell you anything. Anything you ask them,” Ripa added.

Before and after the show ends, the hard work takes place at the hotel next to the theater, where executive producer Michael Gelman and his team edited the post-Oscar episode.

“I get a load, but it’s also our most nerve-wracking show of the year, because so many things can go wrong,” Gelman said.

Oscar arrivals never seem routine, even if you’ve been covering it for many years.

“What’s always remarkable and what strikes me is the excitement. They know they’re nominated but they don’t know if they’ve won or not and you really see people who are so confident in many situations like nervous,” Seacrest said.

Uncertainty amplifies the excitement of winners and what never gets old is the thrill of talking to people whose lives have just been changed forever.

“You all see like the kind of profound impact of winning an Oscar. For all their success in show business, you realize that’s the pinnacle,” Ripa said.

Seacrest has worked the Oscars red carpet for two decades, but this year he’ll be backstage and Carson Kressley will speak to the stars as they arrive.

Ripa has been behind the scenes for many years – an opportunity she likens to hooking winners on “a lie detector test” because they are so honest at the time.