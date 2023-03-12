



Tom Hanks received the Most Horrific Performance by an Actor award at the Razzies.

The winners of the 43rd annual Razzie Awards, which “celebrate” the worst films of the year, were announced on Saturday.

The organizers also awarded themselves the worst actress for nominating a 12-year-old child star. Tom Hanks is a two-time Oscar-winning elite actor, but on Saturday he received two more awards from an awards show no movie star wants on his resume – the Razzies. Organizers of the parody awards, which annually recognize the worst films and performances, also awarded themselves a tongue-in-cheek Razzie for cruelly nominating a 12-year-old child star. Razzies voters declared Hanks’ role as Elvis Presley’s manager in rock ‘n’ roll biopic Elvis most gruesome performance of the year by a supporting actor. The film has been widely praised and is in the running for eight Oscars this Sunday. Its star Austin Butler is a favorite for Best Actor. But Hanks’ appearance under heavy prosthetics as Presley’s chief operating officer, Colonel Tom Parker, was criticized by many critics, who saw his casting as the film’s biggest flaw. A New York Times review said that Hanks appears “with a mountain of gooey prosthetics, a weird accent, and a yes-it’s-really-me twinkle in his eyes.” Racking up the insults, Razzies voters also awarded the “worst screen couple” on Saturday to “Tom Hanks and his latex-laden face (and his ridiculous accent)”. Hanks was at least spared the Worst Actor award. His role as Geppetto in Disney’s live-action

Pinocchio the remake was deemed less terrible than regular Razzies punching bag Jared Leto in the Spider-Man spin-off Morbius. Marilyn Monroe’s Controversial Biopic Blond was named the worst film of the year. The Razzies are announced the day before the Oscars, serving as a mockery of Tinseltown’s self-congratulations the following night. But the Razzies themselves have made some high-profile mistakes recently. This year, organizers of the Razzies were forced to rescind a nomination for Ryan Kiera Armstrong – then just 12 – for her role in a

Fire starter redo. In announcing the winners on Saturday, the band said Armstrong’s spot on the list of worst female nominees went to the Razzies themselves. According to a press release, the Razzies “won by a landslide.” “Well, what can we say? We deserved this Razzie,” organizers said in a fake acceptance speech posted on YouTube. Last year, a new category called ‘Bruce Willis’ Worst Performance in a Movie of 2021′ was jokingly created to accommodate all of the former ‘Die Hard’ star’s questionable releases. Red-faced organizers withdrew the award after his family revealed Willis suffered from a cognitive condition that doctors now classify as dementia. The Razzies were first awarded in 1981 at a Los Angeles living room, the brainchild of UCLA film graduates and industry veterans, who chose the raspberry as their symbol of derision. See the full list of winners here: WORST PICTURE Blond WORST ACTOR Jared Let/Morbius WORST ACTRESS Awarded to the RAZZIES for “Their 43rd Worst Acting Nomination Mistake” RAZZIE® REDEEMER AWARD Colin Farrell (from worst actor nominee in 2004 to best actor at the Oscars in 2022) WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR Tom Hanks/Elvis Worst Supporting Actress Adria Arjona/Morbius WORST SCREEN COMBO Tom Hanks and his latex-laden face (and that ridiculous accent)/Elvis WORST REMAKE, RIP-OFF or SEQUEL Disney’s Pinocchio (NOT del Toro’s!) WORST DIRECTOR(S) Machine Gun Kelly (aka Colson Baker) and Mod Sun/Good Mourning WORST SCENARIO Blonde written for the screen by Andrew Dominik

