Oscars venue hit by power outage in Hollywood as rehearsals continue the day before the ceremony





A neighborhood-wide power outage affected parts of the rugged Hollywood Boulevards tourist area, including Ovation Hollywood, the complex that will host the Oscars on Sunday night. Information about the outage first emerged on Saturday afternoon around 1 p.m. Located across from the Dolby, the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel, where many A-list stars do their makeup for the Oscars red carpet, has seen a series of losses and power grabs. Ovation Hollywood, a commercial area formerly known as Hollywood & Highland, saw several key areas go completely dark, including the accreditation and security desks. The Dolby Theater, which will host the Oscars ceremony on Sunday, is part of the Ovation site. More Variety Sources close to the Academy say power was quickly restored to the Dolby Auditorium after a brief blackout inside. Rehearsals are going as planned. The Oscars are trying to be greener, but that was definitely not part of the plan, a staff member says Variety. Power was restored to the site around 3 p.m. Operations at the accreditation offices have resumed. Academy staff briefed those waiting on the red carpet and showed they are working in coordination with the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power on a fix. Reporters on the spot specify that the current returned to the red carpet within the hour. Jimmy Kimmel returns to host the Oscars on Sunday night, marking the late-night hosts’ third round as emcee of the ceremony. He previously hosted the show in 2017 and 2018. After going two years without a host, the Oscars returned to the traditional format for last year’s ceremony, recruiting Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall for the duty. The story continues The 95th Academy Awards are scheduled to air live on ABC from Dolby on Sunday at 5:00 p.m. PT. The best of variety Sign up for Newsletter Varieties. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, TwitterAnd instagram. Click here to read the full article.

