Punch actor Jordan Oosterhof on boxing and working with Tim Roth

Creed III isn’t the only boxing movie in theaters. While Punch uses the often violent sport to illustrate the internal struggles of the main character, it is almost completely different from the film inspired by the anime Michael B. Jordan. Located in New Zealand, Punch focuses on the struggles of Jim (played by newcomer Jordan Oosterhof), a young boxer who must navigate a difficult relationship with his father, Stan (played by She-Hulk: Lawyer actor Tim Roth), and a budding friendship with a gay Maori teenager, Whetu (Conan Hayes).

Digital Trends spoke to Oosterhof about what appealed to him Punchhow he worked with Roth to develop the complicated and sometimes abusive relationship between father and son, and how he trained mentally and physically to become a believable boxer.

Note: This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Digital trends: Punch it’s a lot of things: it’s a father-son story, a love story and a coming-of-age story. What is Punch for you? How would you describe the film?

Jordan Oosterhof: Punch is all of those things. I would describe it primarily as a coming-of-age story involving Jim, my character, and his relationship with his father, Stan, and his friend, Whetu. They’re all good, well-meaning people, but they’re all clumsy in their own way. None of them connect perfectly with each other and they all learn from each other because of it.

What prompted you to get involved in Punch?

In New Zealand, when you receive a script after an audition, you read it and you say to yourself, it’s a bit lacking. Punch was the first script I read and I was like, Wow, I can see someone’s vision and I can see the story. I can feel Jim as I read it. And I just thought I wanted to do my best to be part of this project.

Punch took 14 years to arrive. For me, it was three years between my first audition and the start of production. After the first lockdown during COVID, I received a phone call telling me that I had to start boxing training in a month and a half, that I had to train five days a week, and that Tim Roth was playing my father. It was a whirlwind, but after waiting all this time, the experience turned into something more than it ever would have been in the first place.

Let’s talk about boxing. Your character Jim trains to become a boxer throughout the film. Can you describe what you had to do physically and mentally to prepare for Punchs intense boxing scenes?

Well, physically I’ve always played football all my life, so I’m pretty fit. But I’ve never done a solo sport like boxing. I had to train with Commonwealth Games level boxers. At first, I pooped. I couldn’t even hit with the right technique. I continued and persevered five days a week for three months.

Mentally, you just learn to roll with the punches. It’s like playing; you learn to take things moment to moment and place that tension and focus on the other person and try to respond when they move.

How did you develop the father/son relationship with Tim Roth?

We didn’t have much time to prepare together because he was in quarantine when he flew over before production started. We talked on Zoom and got to know each other. We talked about Jim and Stans estrangement and how they relate or, in their case, how they don’t. We were on the same page about where our characters came from.

I’ve always had a pretty good relationship with my dad, so Jim’s dysfunctional relationship with his dad was something that was pretty hard for me to emotionally connect with. But using all the work and preparation I did with Tim, the conversations I had with Welby Ings [the director]and the humanity that was presented in the script, that’s what made it all work.

What do you want viewers to take away? Punch after watching it?

I hope they appreciate the beauty and depth of the story, which everyone can relate to. We all have those things that we think make us different and don’t fit us in. Whether it’s thinking that we were born in the wrong city, or in the wrong place at the wrong time, or that our family doesn’t like or appreciate us because of our gender, sexuality or personality, we all struggle to find our place in the world.

And I think that Punch shows that sometimes you have to fight for that place that makes you happy. If you keep fighting for where you want to be or to be around people who love you for who you are, I think you can do it no matter your age or where you are in life.

Punch is playing now in select theaters and is available on demand and digitally. The film will be released on DVD on April 11, 2023.

