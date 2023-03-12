The new Rock ‘N’ Roller Coaster MagicBand+ is coming to Hollywood Studios.





A new MagicBand+ Rock ‘N’ Roller Coaster is now making its debut at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. The attraction may be under renovation, but with this new band, you can show your love for that high-speed limo ride. Rock ‘N’ Roller Coaster MagicBand+ – $44.99 Put the pedal to the metal with this red and gray MagicBand+ graphic design. The puck is bright red with R’n’RC in the center, surrounded by lightning and a musical note. One side features the Rock ‘N’ Roller Coaster logo, complete with musical notes, roses, speaker and guitar fret, all in gray against the black band. The other side features the limo seen at the entrance to the ride, along with stars, fenders, and a pick with the R’n’RC on it in the gray color scheme like the other side. This MagicBand comes with full instructions for setup, charging, and how to link it to the My Disney Experience app. Will you add this band to your collection? Let us know in the comments. About Rock ‘N’ Roller Coaster This fan-favorite roller coaster opened in 1999, rocketing riders from 0-57 MPH. The ride opened as Disney-MGM Studios. A few years later, the exact same track layout would arrive at Disneyland Paris in 2002, still with Aerosmith, but with a slightly different storyline from the original. The super stretch limo vehicles feature a 125 speaker, 24 subwoofer, 32,000 watt audio system. Each vehicle plays different Aerosmith hit songs, including Walk This Way, Dude (Looks Like a Lady), Sweet Emotion and Back in the Saddle. The classic Love in an Elevator has been rewritten as Love in a Roller Coaster especially for the ride. The attraction produced a lot of merchandise during its time at Hollywood Studios. You can buy everything from t-shirts and hoodies to collectible pins, mugs, and even wands with the logo on them. The attraction has sparked questions about its whereabouts over the past few years after several different things started to surface. Disneyland Paris changed its attraction from Avengers Assemble: Flight Force to Avengers Campus, leaving Disney’s Hollywood Studios version as the only remaining Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster. In 2016, 17 years after the attraction opened, the pre-show was digitally altered after Steven Tyler made an “obscene hand gesture”. More recently, Steven Tyler hit the headlines with reports of a woman who claims she was assaulted in the 1970s by the singer. Actor Ken Marino, who was part of the pre-show, started a rumor that the ride would be updated to feature Queen’s music rather than Aerosmith’s. He later backed out of the claim, saying, “I have no idea what they are changing.” Its reopening is scheduled for the summer. Disney hasn’t announced details about the renovation, but it would likely only include general maintenance, not changes to the actual experience. However, that could change following the lawsuit against Tyler. If Disney removed Tyler and Aerosmith from the ride, it could potentially prolong the renovation, as it would require an almost complete theme change. For the latest Disney Parks news and information, follow WDW News Today at Twitter, FacebookAnd instagram.

