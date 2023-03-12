Kapil Sharma reveals he was depressed, had suicidal thoughts in 2017 | Bollywood





Comedian, actor Kapil Sharma has spoken about the phase of his life when he thought of ending his life in 2017. It happened after his film Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon broke at the box office, followed by his tiff with comedian Sunil Grover which was part of his The Kapil Sharma Show, the same year. Recalling the past, he called it a learning experience he said he recovered from. Read also : Kapil Sharma prefers serious films despite being an actor Kapil will next be seen in Nandita Das’ next film, Zwigato. In the film, he plays a food delivery boy. Also starring Shahana Goswami, it is set to release on March 17. While promoting Zwigato, Kapil was asked to share advice for those who might be feeling down or lonely in life. He shared how he once felt lonely despite his fandom. He told Aaj Taks Seedhi Baat in Hindi: “As a public figure, millions of people know you, you entertain them, but when you come home, you are alone. You are also not able to live a normal life where you can go out, sit on the beach and watch the sea. You live in a two-room apartment, and when it gets dark outside at night, I can’t explain how bad the feeling is Kapil was further asked if he had ever had suicidal thoughts, to which the actor confessed. In this phase, I thought of committing suicide. I thought there was no one I could share my feelings with. Where I come from, mental health is not something we talk about. I don’t think this is the first time I’ve been through this phase. Maybe during childhood I must have felt weak, but no one would have noticed. Once you go out to earn money, and you’re single, there’s no one to take care of you, to make you understand things, you don’t know if the people around you have ulterior motives, especially if you are an artist. But after going through such a phase, you start noticing what is happening around you. Your eyes open. If an artist is sensitive, that doesn’t mean they’re stupid, Kapil added. He also said that he was finally out of the phase and asserted that nothing is permanent, neither happiness nor sadness. He called it a good phase because it made him appreciate the little things in life. SUICIDE HELPLINE INFORMATION: If you need help or know someone who needs it, please contact your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha Foundation India: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

