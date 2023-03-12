‘Stranger Things’ actress quits Hollywood after a producer allegedly proposed to her





article “Stranger Things” Actress Grace Van Dien has said she was sexually harassed on the set of one of her recent movies, prompting her to put her acting career on hold. Van Dien, who plays Chrissy Cunningham in the fourth season of hit Netflix series, alleged during a Twitch livestream on Tuesday that a film producer asked him to participate in a threesome. Due to the encounter, the actress said she had “turned down four movies” in the past two and a half weeks. “Here’s the problem: I saw that some people resented me for turning down acting projects and deciding to broadcast more, but the fact is that the last projects I worked on, I didn’t have the best experiences with some of the people I had to work for,” Van Dien said, per Us Weekly. Van Dien starred as Chrissy Cunningham in season four of Netflix’s “Stranger Things.” (Theo Wargo/Getty Images) “With streaming, I can choose who I hang out with, who I talk to, etc., etc.” “STRANGER THINGS” BRINGS NEW LIFE TO 80’S CLASSICS BY INTRODUCING A NEW GENERATION TO KATE BUSH, METALLICA Explaining the alleged encounter, she said: “One of the last movies I did, one of the producers asked me, like, he hired a girl he was sleeping with and then he asked her to asking me to have a threesome with them So like, he’s my boss I don’t have [do it] and I cried, and I was so upset, but it’s like, when people are like, ‘How is streaming better for your mental health?’ It’s like that.” Van Dien continued, “I can stay inside my house and play video games and I don’t have my boss asking me to have sex with him. That’s how it is.” is better for my mental health.” Van Dien said that due to the alleged encounter, she would be taking a break from Hollywood. (Jeremy Chan) The ‘What Comes Around’ actress noted that she informed her management team which was “the right way” to handle the alleged incident. She also noted that a castmate overheard the encounter, “And was like, ‘Did I hear that right?'” “And I was like, ‘Yeah.’ And she said to me, ‘Do you want to go for a walk?’ I was like, ‘Yeah.’ And we just had a miserable time. We cried a lot on that set,” Van Dien recalled. According to the outlet, the 26-year-old actress concluded her livestream with, “That’s why I’m going to stick to streaming for a bit, and hopefully that’s not a huge wrench in your plans. for me, but I’m happy here. And I’m developing my own projects, and I hope somebody decides to fund them because then I can control my own set, and I’m not going to ask my actors to sleep with me, so that’s cool, isn’t it? Van Dien said she handled the alleged incident “in the right way” by reporting it to her management team. (Para Griffin/Getty Images) Van Dien appeared in films such as “V for Vengeance”, “Roost”, “The Binge” and “Charlie Says”, and will be seen in two upcoming films, “The Fix” and “Ahh! Roach! In 2022, Van Dien spoke with Collider about her approach to acting and how she landed a role: “I think my goals have stayed the same. They’re just more within reach now, which is very enjoyable. I love telling stories that people can relate to and that I can relate to, and I think I can continue to do that, which I’m very grateful for.” LINK: Get updates and more on this story at foxnews.com.

