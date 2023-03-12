Wrapbook, Hollywood Production Payroll Company, Among Those Affected by Silicon Valley Bank Collapse – Deadline





Hollywood payroll production company Wrapbook is among those affected by the collapse this week of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), which has now been taken over by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. SVB, the 16th largest bank in the United States, was a financial center for technology companies and venture capital, but also had several Hollywood companies as clients, including Roku. SVB’s failure is the second largest in US history, after Washington Mutual, which ended in the 2008 recession. The FDIC insures deposits up to $250,000. But SVB had many clients with millions stored in their accounts, leaving open the question of whether those funds are now lost. Some officials have said the federal government could come to their aid, but the timeline for that is murky and action uncertain. As a result of the SVB failure, Wrapbook scrambles. “This event will cause payroll to be delayed today, March 10, 2023, and will impact the processing of uncashed checks,” the company posted on its Twitter account. “We have sent email communications to all businesses and their employees – and will continue to operate seamlessly as this issue is resolved. “A bank failure is an extreme external event. We apologize, on behalf of all of us at Wrapbook, for any challenge this poses to you,” he concluded. Wrapbook said it is moving forward with another banking partner for payroll processing. UPDATE, 3:30 p.m. SATURDAY: Wrapbook sent the following note to customers this afternoon: “I would like to provide an update on how Wrapbook is responding to the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), which we used to move payroll funds. Wrapbook uses multiple banks for our operating funds. We have 96% of our funds outside of SVB and have a strong cash position.

We will use our cash position to provide liquidity to our customers, ensuring that all payroll funds with SVB are covered

We have recovery plans underway with another bank to resume payroll processing early next week.

We will reimburse the cast and crew for any overdraft fees incurred due to the collapse of SVB. Instructions will be sent by e-mail to the persons concerned. By Monday, we will provide a concrete update on payroll processing. In the meantime, our team is available to answer all your questions. Please contact us at 845-367-9679 or [email protected] Sincerely, Ali Javid Co-founder, CEO”

