Oscars 2023 predictions: who will win in each category

HOLLYWOOD, CA The 95th Academy Awards will take place on Sunday night in recognition of outstanding achievement in film for 2022. So get ready to celebrate Hollywood’s Biggest Night and see if your predictions hold up. .

But first, is your sparkling wine ready? Will the leader of the juggernaut “Everything Everywhere All at Once” nominations win the Best Picture award? Or will the epic All Quiet on the Western Front prevail, instead, to win the Academy’s most coveted prize? Will Austin Butler, Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan and Jaimee Lee Curtis win the best evening actor awards? Everyone was dying to know.

In the meantime, we’ve compiled a breakdown of our own Oscar winner predictions across all 23 categories. Related:

Oscars 2023: How to watch, nominations and more 2023 Oscar Winner Predictions Best Picture Patch prediction: everything, everywhere, at once A24 After sweeping eight of the other nine guilds, Everything Everywhere All at Once is well positioned to be the likeliest winner in the Best Picture category. However, the anti-war All Quiet on the Western Front still poses the biggest threat to the movie multiverse due to the Academies’ controversial preferential ballot, with each voter ranking the nominees in order of preference, rather than picking just one as winner. Ultimately, the crux of the matter lies in the polarizing yet crowd-pleasing nature of Everything, Everywhere, At Once. You love the confusing plot of movies or you hate it.

Best Director Patch prediction: Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan, all everywhere at the same time A24 Pioneering authors Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan, who go by the moniker Daniels, are heavily favored to take home the Oscar, having scooped Best Director at the Directors Guild Awards (DGA). In the past 74 years, all but seven of the DGA’s top prize winners have won the Best Director Oscar. Also, authors such as previous Best Director winners Jane Campion, Chloe Zhao, Bong Jon Hoo, Ang Lee, Alfonso Cuaron and AG Irritu tend to fare better in this category. Best actor Patch Prediction: Austin Butler, Elvis Warner Bros. The Best Actor race has become a real showdown between Austin Butler in the biopic Elvis and Brendan Fraser in the redemptive drama The Whale. Butler has won Golden Globes and BAFTAs, while Fraser has won Critics Choice and SAG Awards. Nonetheless, this award is up for grabs for Butlers, as he stars in a film nominated for Best Picture. For the past 13 years, a Best Actor nominee from a Best Picture nominee has won the Oscar.

Best Actress Patch prediction: Michelle Yeoh, everything everywhere at the same time A24 Actresses Michelle Yeoh and Cate Blanchett both deserve a win in this category. Yeoh won the Globes, SAG and Spirit Awards, while Blanchett won the Globes, Critics Choice and BAFTA. Blanchett seems to have the edge in this category, having already picked up two wins in the Oscar acting categories. However, Yeoh’s win would be historic as she will be hailed as the first-ever Oscar winner to identify Asia in the Best Actress category, hence Yeoh for the win. Best Supporting Actor Patch prediction: Ke Huy Quan, everything everywhere at once A24 This award is up for grabs for Ke Huy Quan, having won every acting award except the BAFTA, won by Barry Keoghan (The Banshees of Inisherin). Plus, the scope and depth of her performance in Everything Everywhere All at Once is unbelievably incredible. Best Supporting Actress Patch Prediction: Jamie Lee Curtis A24 This category is the hardest acting category to predict, as a trio of favorites also deserve a win. Jamie Lee Curtis won the SAG, while Kerry Condon won the BAFTA and Angela Bassett won the Globes. If history were to decide the winner, Curtis is poised to win the Oscar, as the SAG winner has won the Best Actress Oscar 17 times since 2000. Plus, Curtis hails from Hollywood royalty. Best Adapted Screenplay Patch Prediction: All Calm on the Western Front netflix For the past five years, the BAFTA winner in this category has won the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay, so All Quiet on the Western Front, the BAFTA winner is the leading contender. However, Women Talking, which won the WGA, could possibly steal it. Best Original Screenplay Patch prediction: everything, everywhere, at once A24 The Best Picture winning film has won Best Original Screenplay 10 times over the past 13 years. Plus, it’s been five years since a Best Picture winner won Best Original Screenplay, so if Everything Everywhere, Everything At Once were to win the Best Picture Oscar, it would be the best candidate for the Best Original Screenplay category.

Best Animated Film Patch Prediction: Guillermo del Toros Pinocchio netflix After sweeping all the precursor awards in animation, Del Toros Pinocchio is poised to win in this category. Best Documentary Feature Patch Prediction: Navalny HBO-MAX It’s been a three-way race all awards season. HBO Maxs Navalny won the PGA and BAFTA, while Neons All the Beauty and the Bloodshed won the Spirit Award and Fire of Love won the DGA. Navalny is a documentary about a Russian resistance leader hailed as a hero. Coming at the height of anti-Putin sentiment, the film both echoes and captures the political sentiment of the moment. Best International Feature Film Patch Prediction: All Calm on the Western Front netflix All Quiet on the Western Front is a big winner in this category, as it’s the only foreign film that’s also nominated for Best Picture. Best Cinematography Patch Prediction: All Calm on the Western Front netflix Nine of the last 10 BAFTA winners in this category have won Oscars for Best Cinematography, so BAFTA winner All Quiet on the Western Front should win in this category. However, Elvis could still upset, given that he has won the American Society of Cinematographers (ASC) highest honor. Best Costume Design Patch Prediction: Elvis Warner Bros. The Oscar winner in this category has won BAFTA Costume Design 12 times over the past 14 years. BAFTA winner Elvis should therefore naturally win this award for costume designer Catherine Martin. His biggest competition? Ruth Carter, the costume designer from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, who won this award in 2018 for Black Panther.

Best Film Editing Patch prediction: everything, everywhere, at once A24 Having won BAFTA, Critics Choice and American Cinema Editors (ACE), Everything Everywhere All at Once is heavily favored to win in this category. However, it’s still very likely that Top Gun: Maverick could win the Oscar, given that its aerial action sequences required extensive editing to make them fully realistic. Best Makeup and Hairstyling Patch Prediction: The Whale A24 Previous winners in this category such as The Eyes of Tammy Faye, Ma Raineys Black Bottom, Bombshell, Vice, Darkest Hour, and Iron Lady had a major character with a massive transformation. Brendan Frasers transformation in The Whale is breathtaking. Dare we say more? Best Original Score Patch Prediction: All Calm on the Western Front netflix It’s a two-way race between Babylon and All Quiet on the Western Front. The former won the Golden Globes, while the latter won the BAFTAs. For the past 19 years, except on one occasion, the Oscar winner in this category has gone to a Best Picture nominee. In this case, since All Quiet on the Western Front is nominated for Best Picture, it’s more favored to win Best Original Score. Best Original Song Patch Prediction: Hold My Hand, Top Gun: Maverick Primordial Many might think that since Naatu Naatu won Golden Globes and Critics Choice in this category, Indian film RRR’s infectious song will have that award in the bag. But unfortunately, the film is not nominated for any other awards. For the sake of sentimentality, well, grab a member for Hold My Hand, because Take My Breath Away won that award for the original Top Gun 37 years prior. Best Production Design Patch Prediction: Babylon Primordial Babylon won BAFTAs, Critics Choice and Art Directors Guild (ADG) in this category, so we expect Babylon set designer Florencia Martin to win in this category for her epic creation of Golden Age Hollywood. Elvis decorator Catherine Martin could still beat Florencia considering Martin has won the award twice.

best sound Patch Prediction: Top Gun: Maverick Primordial Since 2009, the Best Sound winner has also won Best Visual Effects five out of six times. This year, the only film nominated for sound and visual effects is none other than Top Gun: Maverick. Best Visual Effects Patch Prediction: Avatar: The Waterway 20th century workshops Having won awards from the Visual Effects Society, Avatar: The Way of Water is widely favored to win in this category thirteen years after the original Avatar won this award in 2010. Best Animated Short Patch Prediction: The Boy, The Mole, The Fox, And The Horse AppleTV+ Due to Apple’s relentless promotion of the film, well call a win for The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse on a hunch. Best Documentary Short Patch Prediction: Stranger at the Gate Smartypants The heartbreaking story of a military man’s journey to kindness and redemption is one for the ages that can easily win you over. Best Live Action Short Patch Prediction: An Irish Goodbye An Irish Goodbye is the only English-language contender, so call it a win for directors Tom Berkeley and Ross Whites film about male grief.

Get more local news straight to your inbox. Sign up for free newsletters and patch alerts.