Black Group expresses interest in buying BET





When cable giant Viacom bought Black Entertainment Television around the turn of the millennium for $2.34 billion, it made BET founder Robert L. Johnson the first black billionaire in the United States. Since then, the fortunes of cable television have declined. Viewers abandoned traditional television in droves, and black-owned media organizations in the United States, which were already scarce, continued to dwindle. But in recent days, Paramount, as Viacom, has begun exploring selling a major stake in BET and its sister network, VH1, attracting contractors who would return the network to black ownership. Tyler Perry, the actor and director who created the popular Madea franchise, has expressed interest in an offer, as has Weather Channel owner Byron Allen.

Now a third suitor has emerged, according to three people with knowledge of the sales process. Group Black, a Miami-based media company run by black executives, has expressed interest in an offer with CVC Capital Partners, a Luxembourg-based private equity firm with more than $100 billion under management. Rounding out its offering, Group Black, led by chief executive Travis Montaque, has begun reaching out to prominent black businessmen and artists to partner up.

Talks to sell BET are still in their early stages, and Paramount may ultimately decide not to sell ownership of BET or VH1 to either company. Paramount declined to comment for this article. The company’s chief executive, Bob Bakish, said the company would not publicly discuss sensitive details of the negotiation. But the company is considering an ownership sale in BET and VH1 in a new push to support black-owned and controlled media companies. Ownership of BET: Paramount began exploring selling a major stake in Black Entertainment Television, attracting contractors who would return the network to black ownership.

Creation of a newsroom: The Messenger news site, which will be operational in May, expects to have around 550 journalists covering entertainment, politics and sport within a year.

Policy : Dafna Linzer, Politico’s editor-in-chief, is leaving her post just a year after joining the company after disagreeing over strategy with the publications editor.

The cost of one movie seat: As the movie industry changes rapidly, multiplexes are experimenting with pricing in ways that may seem shocking to viewers. There’s a real value in having the independence to do the things you want to do for your community and not have to answer to white people to do it, said Lauren Williams, who started nonprofit Capital B. nonprofit controlled by black journalists in January. 2022. Since BET was sold to Viacom in 2000, the number of black-owned media companies has dropped sharply, said Jeffrey Blevins, a University of Cincinnati professor who has researched the subject. In the 1990s, Washington lawmakers repealed a pro-minority ownership tax policy and passed legislation that cleared the way for broadcaster groups to buy out rivals. Many small minority-owned groups were subsequently sold to companies controlled by white executives.

Each known contender for BET brings different strengths. Mr. Perry is a bold name with a proven track record producing popular TV shows and movies for BET. Mr. Allen has experience operating traditional television networks and he could bundle them with his existing channels, including Comedy.tv and Pets.tv.

Group Black has relationships with potential advertisers on BET. Over the past two years, the company has struck deals with agencies to spend more than $500 million advertising on its properties, according to two people with knowledge of the deals. Advertising contracts are dependent on Group Blacks’ ability to find a suitable media partner; he recently submitted an offer to acquire Vice. The Wall Street Journal reported earlier that Mr. Perry and Mr. Allen wanted to acquire majority stakes in BET and VH1. Like all cable networks, BET has lost traditional TV viewership in recent years as viewers turn to streaming services. According to data from Nielsen, BET’s average daily viewership has shrunk about 20% since 2000. Its annual profit fell to $205 million last year from a peak of $319 million in 2013, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. These figures do not include the BET+ streaming service or network studio activity. Separating BET and VH1 from Paramount’s cable network portfolio defies the conventional wisdom of the traditional television industry. Companies like Disney, NBCUniversal and Paramount have amassed large portfolios of cable networks, betting they can negotiate harder with cable companies if they have a wide variety of popular content. But cable companies might be reluctant to drop BET and VH1, even if they’re not part of a big company, because the networks are among the few that cater to black audiences. Ms Williams of Capital B said black-owned media companies had a greater ability to connect with black audiences and reinvest in the black community. Black ownership is important in business ventures, she said, because black people should profit from black products.

