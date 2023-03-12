Netizens troll Orry after his stylish appearance at Lakme Fashion Week, say ‘yeh dolphin kaun hai’





Orhan Awatramani popularly known as Orry has often been seen partying with Bollywood stars including Nysa Devgan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and others. He has become one of the popular faces in the industry these days. Recently, Orry made a stylish entrance to Lakme Fashion Week and the video of him is not going viral. In the clip, he can be seen wearing a black t-shirt, pants and shoes. However, netizens trolled him in the comment box. One of them wrote: “ye shoes Road banana wale lagte hai”. The second said, “Yeh dolphin kaun hai. The third person commented, “chota bheem.” The fourth said: “kya ho gaya h Aaj kal model ye banenge”. The fifth person commented: “Ulti aarhi hai bhai”. The sixth person commented, “Koi mil gya,,,, like rohit walk.” The seventh said, “With money you can buy anything…even a monkey to walk on the ramp.” The eighth said: “Chhotu bhai jaan ki Jay ho shoes to Nahin pahan lete yaar.” The one of the night said: “Ajay ki beti ko ye namuna pasand aya…” Born in August 1999, Orhan Awatramani is the son of Jorj and Shahnaz Awatramani. He was born in Mumbai but he pursued a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Communication Design in New York. After that he went to Columbia University where he was a classmate of Sara Ali Khan. When Janhvi Kapoor denied Orry’s dating rumours, she revealed that the two were childhood friends. According to reports, Orry, Janhvi, Nysa and Khushi were part of the same circle of friends in their childhood. According to Orhan Awatramani’s LinkedIn profile, he started working as a special project manager at Reliance Industries Limited in 2017. But in an interview with Cosmopolitan India, he revealed that he is “a singer, songwriter- composer, a fashion designer”. It is also associated with several luxury brands such as Tom Ford, Balenciaga, Amiri and others. Read | Sex/Life star Sarah Shahi burned the internet with her steamy photos in sparkly outfits

