Kaveesh the Band to Collaborate with Bollywood Reading Icon Alka Yagnik





Local Indo-Western actor Kaveesh the Band has teamed up with Bollywood playback icon Alka Yagnik to create an original song. Tu Mujhe Mile (When You Met Me), a love song, is the band’s latest project and will be launched by UK’s JA Productions in London between late March and early April this year. The award-winning Yagnik is the most streamed artist in the world with 15.3 billion views on YouTube in 2022, according to Guinness World Records. She has sung thousands of songs over her 40+ year career with her hits such as Mera Dil Bhi Kitna Pagal Hai, Ae Mere Humsafar and Raja Ko Raani Se Pyaar lip-synched by Bollywood actresses, a regular feature of Bollywood films. Acclaimed music composers Karan Lakhan who created Machhli sung by Pawni Pandey and Shahid Mallya with Sunny Leone and Mera Pehla Pyaar vocalized by Javed Ali and Nikitha Gandhi, and Bollywood lyricist Abhendra Kumar Upadhyay who wrote songs for movies like Baaghi (2016), Rocky Handsome (2016), Singham Returns (2014) and Mr X (2015) are also part of the collaboration. Acclaimed local producer Ravi Maharaj co-produced the track and Cell 4 Less TT and Nakasa Trading sponsored the audio while the video production was covered by KDs Superstore. Speaking to Sunday Guardian last week, Kaveesh the Band frontman Kaveesh Maharaj hailed the venture as a milestone for T&T’s Indian music industry as it is the first time a locally based band in Indo records an original song alongside a Bollywood artist. We are very honored that an artist of the caliber of MsYagniks can enjoy my voice and the band’s music and we look forward to many more collaborations. We are also very enthusiastic. Alka Yagnik is an artist that we would all have grown up listening to, especially in the 90s. She recorded thousands of songs and vocally led the Bollywood industry for quite some time. Shes a mainstay in the Bollywood community, he said. Maharaj said the project is part of the band’s unique path to break into international markets by playing music with the original sound and universal appeal of Kaveesh the Bands. He believes the effort would help raise T&T’s profile on the international music and cultural scene. It means a great stepping stone to a new market that can put Trinidad and Tobago on the world map from a cultural point of view and from a musical point of view. It opens a door for musicians in Trinidad to have a choice and become more popular on the world stage, he said. He explained that the opportunity came through brothers Karan and Lakhan from Mumbai, India whom he met while studying Hindustani Classical Music and Western Opera at KM Music Conservatory in Chennai, India. India. There, Maharaj received training from award-winning composer AR Rahman of Slumdog Millionaire (2008) fame. Karan and Lakhan are up-and-coming songwriters operating under the name Karan Lakhan and recommended Maharaj as a vocalist to join Yagnik on the project. Maharaj said a movie production type video featuring Makeup by Diane’s Dianne Deonarine as the lead actress and Kaveesh the Band was created for the song and the whole project came together in about four months. Maharaj, who started singing satsangs at the age of two and a half, formed Kaveesh the Band upon his return from musical studies in India in 2015. Known for their organic style, Kaveesh the Band fuses Indian classical music and Bollywood star played in Alternative Pop/Rock. style. Besides Maharaj, band members Rajesh Kalloo on bass, Rajiv Ramlogan on keyboards, lead guitarist Micheal Chang Wai, Shiva Manick on tabla and percussion, Narendra Maharaj who plays bansuri (Indian flute) and saxophone, John Otway on drums and Ravi Maharaj who has played with and produced music for the band since its inception. In the past, the band held three main gigs and worked with artists like Orange Skys Nigel Rojas, Solman and Gillian Moore. They also collaborated with international singer Bhavya Pandit in 2015.

