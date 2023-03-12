Judge in Trump Rape Libel case allows jury to see ‘Access Hollywood’ tape as evidence





A federal judge has announced that E. Jean Carroll, in the defamation case against former President Donald Trump, will be able to use as evidence the testimony of two other victims of sexual assault, as well as the tape “Access Hollywood”in which the Republican boasts of being able to grope women. Lewis Kaplan, a federal district judge, denied the former president’s request to bar accusers from testifying at his trial. The mogul had also requested that he block the playback of the “Access Hollywood” tape during the trial. Carroll, who was a magazine columnist who sued Trump for defamation after he denied sexually assaulting of the journalist in the mid-1990s, pointed out that Natasha Stoynoff and Jessica Leeds, two women who brought charges against the former president in 2016, as he will use his videotaped statements. Stoynoff argued that the Republican sexually assaulted her while reporting on an article about Trump and his wife., Melania for People magazine. For its part, Leeds said the former president groped her while they were on a plane. The former US leader has denied both charges against him, as well as Carroll’s rape allegations. Kaplan pointed to court rules passed by Congress in 1994 that stated that in a civil case “based on sexual assault by one party,” evidence that the defendant committed any other sexual assault may be admitted at trial. . Besides, The judge said that although the writer’s case is a defamation case, she must prove that Trump sexually assaulted her in order to move forward. As a result, this is a case “based on” sexual assault, even on the flat-out approach, said Kaplan, who holds federal office in the Southern District of New York. The judge noted that the former president has publicly denied the charges of the other women Carroll is seeking to testify and said Trump had a right to present those denials to the jury. In this sense, Carroll seeks to present as evidence the statements made by the mogul during his 2016 campaign about his accusers. Kaplan has been slow to decide whether these statements are admissible. Trump’s defense argued that the Access Hollywood tape was “irrelevant and highly prejudicial.” They noted that the testimony of the other accusers “will not offer relevant or meaningful information on the central issue.” “We maintain the utmost confidence that our client will be exonerated at the next trial,” the former president’s lawyer, Alina Habba, said on Friday. That case will go to trial next April pending a decision from the DC Court of Appeals that could determine whether the case against Trump proceeds. Carroll also reportedly sued Trump for assault and defamation in a previous lawsuit under a new New York law. Judge Kaplan did not say whether the trials will be combined. Read also :

.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://morningexpress.in/judge-in-trump-rape-libel-case-allows-jury-to-see-access-hollywood-tape-as-evidence/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos