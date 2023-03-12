Desmond Eliot: Why the actor and politician are apologizing to young people ahead of Nigeria’s 2023 gubernatorial elections





Where is this photo from? DESMOND ELLIOT/INSTAGRAM March 11, 2023 Popular Nigerian actor, Desmond Elliot again apologizes to young Nigerians for a comment I made during the EndSARS protest in October 2020. Desmond Eliot, now a politician, is the lawmaker representing Surulere constituency in the Lagos State assembly. Another Nollywood actor is competing for the same position. They are receiving serious criticism on social media after calling young Nigerians ‘kids’. Oga Eliot for a television interview bin again tries to clarify di matter. We insist that we are not referring to all young people for social media as pikins, but those who curse the Speaker of the Lagos House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa. Like I have to say, I think forgiveness is divine. I mean, nobodi sabi is everything. Something must be your truth, and for anoda pesin, e fit no be. I don’t think saying to go back to bring out those sensitive moments, go do anything. I think in the end I apologized, and I apologize again to those who may have misunderstood what I said. “He talked about being taken by emotions, but in the end, that still doesn’t take away from the fact that there’s too much hate. Politics, there’s too much hate. We’re all built on the love. We can change things.” out of love, added the legislator. Desmond Eliot has been pushing for social media regulation after the protests. “I blame Desmond Elliot” trend This isn’t the first time Desmond Eliot has trended on social media for the sake of the matter. Meanwhile, the lawmaker wasted no time in apologizing whenever the issue arose over the comment he made during the #EndSars protest for 2020 but apparently the Nigerian youth used the comment campaign against him on social media. For 2021, phrases like ‘I blame Desmond Elliot for this’, ‘Na Desmond Elliot because I am’ and so many odas refer to the Nollywood actor and legislator who represents Surulere constituency for the tendency of the Lagos State House of Assembly well well. Desmond Elliot once posted on his Facebook page in April, where he acknowledged how people blamed him for everything. He posted a photo with the caption “what do they say I’m still doing?” as he wished Muslims a happy Ramadan and ended the message with “One love!” Where is this photo from? Olumide Owuru/Instagram What do you call this photo, Nollywood young actor, Olumide Owuru dey contest for di Surulere constituency, one seat with Elliot The main reason Mr Elliot is in fashion again is the upcoming Lagos State Assembly election on March 18. Young Nollywood actor, Olumide Owuru dey contests for the constituency of di Surulere a seat with Elliot. While Elliot was a candidate for the ruling APC party, Owuru was a candidate for the Labor Party. And Desmond Elliot? Where is this photo from? DESMOND ELLIOT/INSTAGRAM Desmond Elliot has started making headlines on social media in addition to the comment he made following the shooting at Lekki toll gate in Lagos, Nigeria on Tuesday, September 20. For the house on a dia session I say “make the celebrities, social media influencers stop the hate, una get the constitutional power to change boxes with your pvc and if you’re tired, hire- YOU”. Elliot praised the house speaker for condemning the katakata that happened for Lekki. He also said, “I want to thank the speaker for how he condemned the carnage that happened in Lekki. When I wrote the comments I couldn’t believe it, the kids cursed upandan , they entered Oba’s palace and robbed his office staff.” In the next five years, we won’t have Nigeria if we don’t start now. “Young people are not only the people who make the peaceful process, those who loot, who have destroyed lives, they are also young people.” However, for another video, he clarified that he was not trying to push for a bill to control social media, that what he was trying to say was to tell social media influencers not to use their platforms to spread hatred against the country. . . . This time around, Desmond Elliot’s bid to return to the state House of Assembly is tight as he has another popular Nigerian actor vying against him for the same seat. Olumide Oworu is running for the gbab di Surulere I constituency seat under the Labor Party. Perhaps many people know Oworu for a soap opera he presents has strong support from young Nigerians, many of whom campaign well for him on social media. Since the actor is a member of the Labor Party (LP), he advertises on Instagram his contest to represent Surulere Constituency 1 for the Lagos State Legislative Assembly, and does not see the support of many celebrities in the entertainment industry.

