



Percival Everett, who made his debut in 1983, was little known to British readers before his 2001 satire Erasure, the intimate story of an existential crisis of African-American writers, framed by a ruthless dispatch from the racist publishing industry helping to fuel it. But after that success, Everett’s restless and prolific output, riffing on literary theory, Greek tragedy, westerns largely escaped British attention. Almost none of his books were in print here before he caught the attention of the small independent press Influxrecent editor Trees, a cop punch that unearthed the lynching story via a zombie-tinged revenge storyline involving grisly murders of white people in Trump-era Mississippi. Played for laughs but deadly serious, he made Booker’s shortlist and won the Bollinger Everyman Wodehouse prize for comic fiction, mark of his transgressive genius. It features math, weapons of mass destruction, and mixtures between pie and pi So, for the first time in his 40-year career, Everett has a British readership waiting for his next book. that it should be Doctor No, a light honeycomb hunting caper, is the kind of deflationary twist that probably tickles him to the core. Whether Trees owed a debt to Chester Himes’ detective novels, this is a dizzying tale of shaggy dog ​​written under the spell of another of Everett’s beacons, Thomas Pynchon, with math, weapons of mass destruction and mixes between pie and pi and CNN and the CIA, plus lead roles for a vice president named Shilling, someone called Bill Clinton (not that Bill Clinton) and the priest of The Exorcist. Our narrator is Wala Kitu, an American mathematician whose specialized subject matter, none the source of too many gags to count, attracts John Sill, a scheming billionaire and future Bond villain bent on wiping Washington D.C. off the map, a business that gets a trial run when he reuses a space satellite to wipe out a town in Massachusetts where many white racists live. A getaway tale ensues when government forces storm Kitus’ home. Along with fellow astrophysicist Eigen Vector, dressed in a tight black jumpsuit and high-top black leather sneakers, Kitu cruises around in the Sills private jet, zipping through superbaddy strongholds in Corsica and Kentucky, never knowing if he’s accomplice, captive or enemy of Sills. a productive ambiguity that is also a symptom of the hectic self-cancellation of narratives. Early on, Kitu tells us his name doesn’t mean anything in Tagalog and Swahili, before saying it’s bullshit. Later, he recalls that when a colleague once asked him why he knew so much, he replied because nothing mattered. He thought I was dismissive and left. Nothing matters. (Geddit?) Lots of fun with the paradox of how nothing is always something, not to mention the difference between asking a question and asking one, and any amount of math jargon, but that’s usually the kind of fun that likes to remind you how much fun you are having. Yet Everett is far too shrewd to let his vanity fly off the hills entirely. Sills’ villainy, we learn, stems from his need to avenge the police killing of his parents, who knew too much about their plot to assassinate Martin Luther King. legged bulldog, Trigo, a strategically goofy outlet for the backstory. There is an interesting counterpoint here to the recent novel by AM Homes The course, which also spins on a crazy plan to correct the course of American history. But anyone who comes directly to the ancient energy of this novel after reading Trees could miss the expert mood manipulation of previous books, its blind moments of sobriety, and a sense of laughter that mattered. At the peak of Doctor No, someone wonders if Kitu has a plan to escape, not that a plan is the best thing to always have. Are you saying I shouldn’t give them anything? Kitu asks. As much as you can get, comes the answer. Everett knows exactly what he’s doing, and I doubt he’s entirely unhappy with the idea that Doctor No ultimately amounts to a lot of nothing.

