Jimmy Kimmel calls RRR a Bollywood movie in the Oscars monologue. The fans are furious

By Janani K. The best of Janani K: SS Rajamouli’s RRR did the country proud by becoming the first-ever Indian production to win a nomination for the 95th Academy Awards. During the opening monologue, host Jimmy Kimmel called RRR a Bollywood movie. The skid elicited many reactions. Fans took to Twitter to slam Jimmy Kimmel for the gaffe and expressed their disappointment. It should be noted that SS Rajamouli previously pointed out that RRR is a Telugu film and not a Bollywood film. FANS SLAM JIMMY KIMMEL TO CALL RRR A BOLLYWOOD FILM Jimmy Kimmel presents the 95th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. During his monologue, he was chased away by the Naatu Naatu dancers. READ | RRR’s SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR and Ram Charan arrive in style at the 2023 Oscars. See Photos Jimmy Kimmel, in his opening monologue, called RRR a Bollywood movie. This epic gaffe drew a lot of attention and reactions from fans. Disappointed fans took to Twitter to slam Jimmy Kimmel for his mistake. Here are some reactions: RRR is South Indian cinema, a Telagu, Tollywood film. Not Bollywood, as some Oscars might say! Preeti Chhibber (@runwithskizzers) March 12, 2023 India has different film industries for different languages…bollywood means film industry in Hindi language…since Hindi is the most spoken language in India, bollywood is more popular…rrr is telugu language film from south india gulabi gutthu (@united_TFI_fan) March 13, 2023 Oh… #Oscars I love controversies and conflicts. In reference to #RRR like a Bollywood movie even after hearing that the makers have been promoting it as an Indian movie for months. | UJJAL (@beujjal) March 13, 2023 jimmy kimmel saying rrr is a bollywood movie is my last straw cause how can someone be so ugly god i can’t take this sree was @.pradavmins | FACE ON THE STREET (@sweetaener7) March 13, 2023 Deepika Padukone was one of the presenters at the 2023 Oscars. She introduced RRR’s Naatu Naatu before the live performance. In her monologue, she referred to RRR as a Telugu film and an Indian production. Here is his full speech: WHEN SS RAJAMOULI SAID RRR IS NOT A BOLLYWOOD FILM In January, SS Rajamouli attended a media interaction where he said that RRR is not a Bollywood film, but a Telugu film. His comments sparked a conversation on social media. He said, “RRR is not a Bollywood movie, it’s a Telugu movie from South India where I’m from, but I use the song to move the story forward rather than stop it. the film and give you a piece of music and dance. I just use those elements to move the story forward.” READ | 10 examples that describe the bromance of actors RRR Ram Charan and Jr NTR ALL ABOUT RRR RRR is an action drama that features Jr NTR and Ram Charan as tribal leader Komaram Bheem, and revolutionary Alluri Sita Rama Raju, respectively. The fictional saga, set in pre-independence India, revolves around their friendship and highlights their struggle against British rule. SS Rajamouli’s first film after Baahbali 2 marks Alia Bhatt’s Tollywood debut. RRR’s star-studded cast includes Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Makarand Deshpande, and Olivia Morris, among others. Posted on: March 13, 2023

