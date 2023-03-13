Brendan Fraser wins Best Actor Oscar in career comeback





LOS ANGELES (AP) Brendan Fraser won the Best Actor Oscar for The Whale, a transformative role in which he reignited a once brilliant career. I started in this business 30 years ago and things haven’t been easy for me, said an emotional Fraser, breathing heavily on stage Sunday night. I just want to say thank you for this recognition. fraser was one of five first-time nominees in the category, the first time since 1935. Fraser beat Austin Butler of Elvis, Colin Farrell of the Banshees of Inisherin, Paul Mescal of Aftersun and Bill Nighy of Living. Fraser stars as Charlie, a reclusive 600-pound gay English teacher trying to mend his relationship with his teenage daughter, found him at the perfect time. Earlier in his career and Fraser said he wouldn’t have had the life experience or the heartache to authentically play a character who lives with sadness, pain and life-threatening obesity. I think it’s a movie that’s going to change hearts and minds, and it feels really good, he said backstage. Frasers’ portrayal earned him standing ovations at Venice film festivals and Toronto, and early praise continued through the fall and winter. Along with receiving the best reviews of his career, he won a SAG Award for his performance. Along the way, he gave emotional acceptance speeches, not afraid to cry at times. His eyes were rimmed with red as he held his Oscar in one hand, clearly moved by the reaction from his Hollywood peers . It’s been incredibly rewarding and empowering, he said backstage, and it’s been humbling and grateful to me. It’s a career comeback that Hollywood has always loved. The 54-year-old Canadian-American actor broke out in the early 1990s with comedy Encino Man and drama School Ties. He was the face of the George of the Jungle trilogy movie posters and The Mummy, where he worked with fellow Oscar nominee Michelle Yeoh. He made dramatic turns in Gods and Monsters, The Quiet American and 2006 Best Picture winner Crash. He’s also had his share of projects that bombed. Then Fraser practically disappeared. He was absent from the big screen for several years to deal with a series of personal issues involving divorce, the death of his mother, health issues and an alleged assault. by the president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. As a result, he boycotted that year’s Golden Globes. He regained career momentum with a series of cable TV shows before appearing in director Steven Soderbergh’s film No Sudden Move two years ago. Now he has one of the biggest prizes in cinema. I hope to live up to that, he said. ___ For more on this year’s Oscars, visit: https://apnews.com/hub/academy-awards

