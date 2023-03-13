Full list of winnersExBulletin



Carlo Allegri/Getty Images

The 95th Academy Awards aired Sunday night on ABC. Below is the full list of 2023 Oscar nominees, with winners listed in bold.

Best Picture

WINNER: Everything everywhere all at once; Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert and Jonathan Wang, producers

In the west, nothing is new; Malte Grunert, producer

Avatar: The Way of the Water; James Cameron and Jon Landau, producers

The Banshees of Inisherin; Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin and Martin McDonagh, producers

Elvis; Baz Luhrmann, Catherine Martin, Gail Berman, Patrick McCormick and Schuyler Weiss, producers

The Fabelmans; Kristie Macosko Krieger, Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner, producers

Tr; Todd Field, Alexandra Milchan and Scott Lambert, producers

Top Gun: Maverick; Tom Cruise, Christopher McQuarrie, David Ellison and Jerry Bruckheimer, producers

triangle of sadness; Erik Hemmendorff and Philippe Bober, Producers

women who talk; Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner and Frances McDormand, producers

Actress in a lead role

WINNER: Michelle Yeoh, Everything everywhere all at once

Cate Blanchett, Tr

Ana de Armas, Blonde

Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie

Michael Williams, The Fabelmans

Actor in a lead role

WINNER: Brendan Fraser, The whale

Austin Butler, Elvis

Colin Farrel, The Banshees of Inisherin

Paul Mescal, After Sun

Bill Nighy, Life

Direction

WINNER: Everything everywhere all at onceDaniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert

The Banshees of InisherinMartin McDonagh

The Fabelmans, Steven Spielberg

Tr, Todd Field

triangle of sadness, Ruben Stlund

Film editing

WINNER: Everything everywhere all at oncePaul Roger

The Banshees of InisherinMikkel EG Nielsen

ElvisMatt Villa and Jonathan Redmond

Tr, Monika Willi

Top Gun: MaverickEddie Hamilton

Music (original song)

WINNER: “Naatu Naatu,” from RRR; Music by MM Keeravaani; Lyrics of Chandrabose

“Applause” by say it like a woman; Music and lyrics by Diane Warren

“Hold my hand”, from Top Gun: Maverick; Music and lyrics by Lady Gaga and BloodPop

“Get me up”, from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever; Music by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler and Ludwig Goransson; Lyrics by Tems and Ryan Coogler

“It’s a Life” Everything everywhere all at once; Music by Ryan Lott, David Byrne and Mitski; Lyrics by Ryan Lott and David Byrne

Her

WINNER: Top Gun: Maverick; Mark Weingarten, James H. Mather, Al Nelson, Chris Burdon and Mark Taylor

In the west, nothing is new; Viktor Pril, Frank Kruse, Markus Stemler, Lars Ginzel and Stefan Korte

Avatar: The Way of the Water; Julian Howarth, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Dick Bernstein, Christopher Boyes, Gary Summers and Michael Hedges

The Batman; Stuart Wilson, William Files, Douglas Murray and Andy Nelson

Elvis; David Lee, Wayne Pashley, Andy Nelson and Michael Keller

Writing (adapted screenplay)

WINNER:women who talk; Screenplay by Sarah Polley

In the west, nothing is new; Screenplay – Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson and Ian Stokell

Glass onion: a mystery at loggerheads; Written by Rian Johnson

Life; Written by Kazuo Ishiguro

Top Gun: Maverick; Screenplay by Ehren Kruger and Eric Warren Singer and Christopher McQuarrie; Story of Peter Craig and Justin Marks

Writing (original screenplay)

WINNER: Everything everywhere all at once; Written by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert

The Banshees of Inisherin; Written by Martin McDonagh

The Fabelmans; Written by Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner

Tr; Written by Todd Field

triangle of sadness; Written by Ruben Stlund

Visual effects

WINNER: Avatar: The Way of the Water; Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon and Daniel Barrett

In the west, nothing is new; Frank Petzold, Viktor Muller, Markus Frank and Kamil Jafar

The Batman; Dan Lemmon, Russell Earl, Anders Langlands and Dominic Tuohy

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever; Geoffrey Baumann, Craig Hammack, R. Christopher White and Dan Sudick

Top Gun: Maverick; Ryan Tudhope, Seth Hill, Bryan Litson and Scott R. Fisher

Music (original score)

WINNER: In the west, nothing is newVolker Bertelmann

BabylonJustin Hurwitz

The Banshees of InisherinCarter Burwell

Everything everywhere all at onceSon Lux

The FabelmansJohn Williams

manufacturing design

WINNER: In the west, nothing is new; Production Design: Christian M. Goldbeck; Set decor: Ernestine Hipper

Avatar: The Way of the Water; Production Design: Dylan Cole and Ben Procter; Stage decoration: Vanessa Cole

Babylon; Production Design: Florencia Martin; Stage decoration: Anthony Carlino

Elvis; Production Design: Catherine Martin and Karen Murphy; Set Decoration: Bev Dunn

The Fabelmans; Production Design: Rick Carter; Set decoration: Karen O’Hara

Short film (animated)

WINNER: “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse,” Charlie Mackesy and Matthew Freud

“The Flying Sailor”, Amanda Forbis and Wendy Tilby

“Ice Vendors”, Joe Gonzalez and Bruno Caetano

“My year of cocks”, Sara Gunnarsdttir and Pamela Ribon

“An ostrich told me the world is wrong and I think I believe it”, Lachlan Pendragon

Documentary short film

WINNER: “The Elephant Whisperers”, Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga

“Haulout”, Evgenia Arbugaeva and Maxim Arbugaev

“How do you measure a year?” Jay Rosenblatt

“The Martha Mitchell Effect”, Anne Alvergue and Beth Levison

“Stranger at the Gate”, Joshua Seftel and Conall Jones

International feature film

WINNER: In the west, nothing is newGermany

Argentina, 1985Argentina

CloseBelgium

HEYPoland

The quiet girlIreland

costume design

WINNER: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever; Ruth Carter

Babylon; Marie Zophres

Elvis; Catherine Martin

Everything everywhere all at once; Shirley Kurata

Mrs. Harris goes to Paris; Jenny Beavan

Make-up and hairstyle

WINNER: The whale; Adrien Morot, Judy Chin and Annemarie Bradley

In the west, nothing is new; Heike Merker and Linda Eisenhamerov

The Batman; Naomi Donne, Mike Marino and Mike Fontaine

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever; Camille Friend and Joel Harlow

Elvis; Mark Coulier, Jason Baird and Aldo Signoretti

Cinematography

WINNER: In the west, nothing is new; james friend

Bardo, false chronicle of a handful of truths; Darius Khonji

Elvis; Mandy Walker

Empire of Light; Roger Deakins

Tr; Florian Hoffmeister

Short film (live action)

WINNER: “An Irish Goodbye”, Tom Berkeley and Ross White

“It’s precious”, Anders Walter and Rebecca Pruzan

“The Pupil”, Alice Rohrwacher and Alfonso Cuarn

“Night Ride”, Eirik Tveiten and Gaute Lid Larssen

“The Red Suitcase”, Cyrus Neshvad

Documentary feature film

WINNER: Navalny; Daniel Roher, Odessa Rae, Diane Becker, Melanie Miller and Shane Boris

anything that breathesShaunak Sen, Aman Mann and Teddy Leifer

All the beauty and bloodshed; Laura Poitras, Howard Gertler, John Lyons, Nan Goldin and Yoni Golijov

fire of love; Sara Dosa, Shane Boris and Ina Fichman

A house made of shards; Simon Lereng Wilmont and Monica Hellstrom

Actress in a supporting role

WINNER: Jamie Lee CurtisEverything Everywhere All at once

Angela BassetteBlack Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong ChauThe whale

Kerry CondonThe Banshees of Inisherin

Stephanie HsuEverything Everywhere All at once

Actor in a supporting role

WINNER: Ke Huy Quan, Everything everywhere all at once

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian Tyree Henry, Pavement

Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

Animated feature film

WINNER: Pinocchio by Guillermo del Toro; Guillermo del Toro, Mark Gustafson, Gary Ungar and Alex Bulkley

Marcel le Shell with shoes; Dean Fleischer Camp, Elisabeth Holm, Andrew Goldman, Caroline Kaplan and Paul Mezey

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish; Joel Crawford and Mark Swift

The Beast from the Sea; Chris Williams and Jed Schlanger

turn red; Domee Shi and Lindsey Collins