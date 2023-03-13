Entertainment
Full list of winnersExBulletin
Carlo Allegri/Getty Images
The 95th Academy Awards aired Sunday night on ABC. Below is the full list of 2023 Oscar nominees, with winners listed in bold.
Best Picture
WINNER: Everything everywhere all at once; Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert and Jonathan Wang, producers
In the west, nothing is new; Malte Grunert, producer
Avatar: The Way of the Water; James Cameron and Jon Landau, producers
The Banshees of Inisherin; Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin and Martin McDonagh, producers
Elvis; Baz Luhrmann, Catherine Martin, Gail Berman, Patrick McCormick and Schuyler Weiss, producers
The Fabelmans; Kristie Macosko Krieger, Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner, producers
Tr; Todd Field, Alexandra Milchan and Scott Lambert, producers
Top Gun: Maverick; Tom Cruise, Christopher McQuarrie, David Ellison and Jerry Bruckheimer, producers
triangle of sadness; Erik Hemmendorff and Philippe Bober, Producers
women who talk; Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner and Frances McDormand, producers
Actress in a lead role
WINNER: Michelle Yeoh, Everything everywhere all at once
Cate Blanchett, Tr
Ana de Armas, Blonde
Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie
Michael Williams, The Fabelmans
Actor in a lead role
WINNER: Brendan Fraser, The whale
Austin Butler, Elvis
Colin Farrel, The Banshees of Inisherin
Paul Mescal, After Sun
Bill Nighy, Life
Direction
WINNER: Everything everywhere all at onceDaniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert
The Banshees of InisherinMartin McDonagh
The Fabelmans, Steven Spielberg
Tr, Todd Field
triangle of sadness, Ruben Stlund
Film editing
WINNER: Everything everywhere all at oncePaul Roger
The Banshees of InisherinMikkel EG Nielsen
ElvisMatt Villa and Jonathan Redmond
Tr, Monika Willi
Top Gun: MaverickEddie Hamilton
Music (original song)
WINNER: “Naatu Naatu,” from RRR; Music by MM Keeravaani; Lyrics of Chandrabose
“Applause” by say it like a woman; Music and lyrics by Diane Warren
“Hold my hand”, from Top Gun: Maverick; Music and lyrics by Lady Gaga and BloodPop
“Get me up”, from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever; Music by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler and Ludwig Goransson; Lyrics by Tems and Ryan Coogler
“It’s a Life” Everything everywhere all at once; Music by Ryan Lott, David Byrne and Mitski; Lyrics by Ryan Lott and David Byrne
Her
WINNER: Top Gun: Maverick; Mark Weingarten, James H. Mather, Al Nelson, Chris Burdon and Mark Taylor
In the west, nothing is new; Viktor Pril, Frank Kruse, Markus Stemler, Lars Ginzel and Stefan Korte
Avatar: The Way of the Water; Julian Howarth, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Dick Bernstein, Christopher Boyes, Gary Summers and Michael Hedges
The Batman; Stuart Wilson, William Files, Douglas Murray and Andy Nelson
Elvis; David Lee, Wayne Pashley, Andy Nelson and Michael Keller
Writing (adapted screenplay)
WINNER:women who talk; Screenplay by Sarah Polley
In the west, nothing is new; Screenplay – Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson and Ian Stokell
Glass onion: a mystery at loggerheads; Written by Rian Johnson
Life; Written by Kazuo Ishiguro
Top Gun: Maverick; Screenplay by Ehren Kruger and Eric Warren Singer and Christopher McQuarrie; Story of Peter Craig and Justin Marks
Writing (original screenplay)
WINNER: Everything everywhere all at once; Written by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert
The Banshees of Inisherin; Written by Martin McDonagh
The Fabelmans; Written by Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner
Tr; Written by Todd Field
triangle of sadness; Written by Ruben Stlund
Visual effects
WINNER: Avatar: The Way of the Water; Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon and Daniel Barrett
In the west, nothing is new; Frank Petzold, Viktor Muller, Markus Frank and Kamil Jafar
The Batman; Dan Lemmon, Russell Earl, Anders Langlands and Dominic Tuohy
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever; Geoffrey Baumann, Craig Hammack, R. Christopher White and Dan Sudick
Top Gun: Maverick; Ryan Tudhope, Seth Hill, Bryan Litson and Scott R. Fisher
Music (original score)
WINNER: In the west, nothing is newVolker Bertelmann
BabylonJustin Hurwitz
The Banshees of InisherinCarter Burwell
Everything everywhere all at onceSon Lux
The FabelmansJohn Williams
manufacturing design
WINNER: In the west, nothing is new; Production Design: Christian M. Goldbeck; Set decor: Ernestine Hipper
Avatar: The Way of the Water; Production Design: Dylan Cole and Ben Procter; Stage decoration: Vanessa Cole
Babylon; Production Design: Florencia Martin; Stage decoration: Anthony Carlino
Elvis; Production Design: Catherine Martin and Karen Murphy; Set Decoration: Bev Dunn
The Fabelmans; Production Design: Rick Carter; Set decoration: Karen O’Hara
Short film (animated)
WINNER: “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse,” Charlie Mackesy and Matthew Freud
“The Flying Sailor”, Amanda Forbis and Wendy Tilby
“Ice Vendors”, Joe Gonzalez and Bruno Caetano
“My year of cocks”, Sara Gunnarsdttir and Pamela Ribon
“An ostrich told me the world is wrong and I think I believe it”, Lachlan Pendragon
Documentary short film
WINNER: “The Elephant Whisperers”, Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga
“Haulout”, Evgenia Arbugaeva and Maxim Arbugaev
“How do you measure a year?” Jay Rosenblatt
“The Martha Mitchell Effect”, Anne Alvergue and Beth Levison
“Stranger at the Gate”, Joshua Seftel and Conall Jones
International feature film
WINNER: In the west, nothing is newGermany
Argentina, 1985Argentina
CloseBelgium
HEYPoland
The quiet girlIreland
costume design
WINNER: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever; Ruth Carter
Babylon; Marie Zophres
Elvis; Catherine Martin
Everything everywhere all at once; Shirley Kurata
Mrs. Harris goes to Paris; Jenny Beavan
Make-up and hairstyle
WINNER: The whale; Adrien Morot, Judy Chin and Annemarie Bradley
In the west, nothing is new; Heike Merker and Linda Eisenhamerov
The Batman; Naomi Donne, Mike Marino and Mike Fontaine
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever; Camille Friend and Joel Harlow
Elvis; Mark Coulier, Jason Baird and Aldo Signoretti
Cinematography
WINNER: In the west, nothing is new; james friend
Bardo, false chronicle of a handful of truths; Darius Khonji
Elvis; Mandy Walker
Empire of Light; Roger Deakins
Tr; Florian Hoffmeister
Short film (live action)
WINNER: “An Irish Goodbye”, Tom Berkeley and Ross White
“It’s precious”, Anders Walter and Rebecca Pruzan
“The Pupil”, Alice Rohrwacher and Alfonso Cuarn
“Night Ride”, Eirik Tveiten and Gaute Lid Larssen
“The Red Suitcase”, Cyrus Neshvad
Documentary feature film
WINNER: Navalny; Daniel Roher, Odessa Rae, Diane Becker, Melanie Miller and Shane Boris
anything that breathesShaunak Sen, Aman Mann and Teddy Leifer
All the beauty and bloodshed; Laura Poitras, Howard Gertler, John Lyons, Nan Goldin and Yoni Golijov
fire of love; Sara Dosa, Shane Boris and Ina Fichman
A house made of shards; Simon Lereng Wilmont and Monica Hellstrom
Actress in a supporting role
WINNER: Jamie Lee CurtisEverything Everywhere All at once
Angela BassetteBlack Panther: Wakanda Forever
Hong ChauThe whale
Kerry CondonThe Banshees of Inisherin
Stephanie HsuEverything Everywhere All at once
Actor in a supporting role
WINNER: Ke Huy Quan, Everything everywhere all at once
Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brian Tyree Henry, Pavement
Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans
Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
Animated feature film
WINNER: Pinocchio by Guillermo del Toro; Guillermo del Toro, Mark Gustafson, Gary Ungar and Alex Bulkley
Marcel le Shell with shoes; Dean Fleischer Camp, Elisabeth Holm, Andrew Goldman, Caroline Kaplan and Paul Mezey
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish; Joel Crawford and Mark Swift
The Beast from the Sea; Chris Williams and Jed Schlanger
turn red; Domee Shi and Lindsey Collins
|
Sources
2/ https://www.npr.org/2023/03/12/1162147562/academy-awards-2023-the-complete-list-of-winners
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Full list of winnersExBulletin
- Men’s tennis Edges Linfield, stays perfect in conference play
- The 24 Best Dressed Stars at the 2023 Oscars
- Blue Shield of California Named One of the World’s Most Ethical Companies for the 11th Time | California Blue Shield
- ChatGPT and AI Integration in Healthcare by John D. Halamka, MD, MS
- Commonwealth Day 2023 Message from His Majesty King Charles III
- Risk of venous thromboembolism after COVID-19 is lower in non-hospitalized patients
- Early download The Planet Crafter Fish and Drones game for free
- US Treasury Secretary Yellen working on SVB collapse, not bailout: report
- Brendan Fraser wins Best Actor Oscar in career comeback
- Shout at the dead with Alexa Game Control in Dead Island 2
- Police will prioritize free speech under new hate incident guidelines